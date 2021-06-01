OSWEGO – Driving for Witkum Racing, Jeffrey Battle of Westford, Massachusetts, made his first appearance of 2021 at the Oswego Speedway and drove his potent No. 14 machine to back to back victories in the J&S Paving 350 Supermodified Classic on Saturday.

Battle started in the tenth position by virtue of the pill draw after posting a track record-shattering pole lap of 16.561 seconds in time trials.

The 20-year-old defending champion of both the Oswego and Star Speedway Classics drove a patient race, taking 27 laps to charge through the field and take the lead from pole-sitter Chase Locke.

Once the No. 14 got out in front, there was no touching Battle at all as he cruised through heavy lapped traffic to the $2,500 victory.

“Thanks to everyone that has helped all week,” Battle said in victory lane. “My uncle Richard is awesome. And especially thanks to these fans for coming out with the last year they had. That was rough and it is great to be back here.”

Locke, the impressive 15-year-old from Chester, New Hampshire, finished a strong second after leading from the drop of the green until he lost the top spot in traffic with a dozen laps to go.

“I am thrilled with this. I could not have asked for a better car today and it was really fun,” Locke commented. ”Congrats to Jeffrey (Battle). He was very quick. We are going to try to make it out here more this year. It is a fun track and we had a good weekend.”

Outside pole sitter Mike Keddy finished in the third position after a strong day with his No. 79.

For 22-year-old Keddy, it had been a lifelong dream to finish on the podium at the Steel Palace.

He said, “Chase (Locke) was hauling pretty good and Jeffrey (Battle) just took off. I really did not stand a chance with those guys, but we were really good today. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to race at Oswego Speedway, and actually to finish in the top three here at this race track. This is huge for us.”

Notably, the all New England top three had a combined age of just 57 years, making this 350 Super Classic the youngest podium in Oswego Speedway history.

It was the teenaged polesitter, Locke, jumping out to the race lead ahead of Keddy early on in the 40-lapper.

Oswego regulars Dave Cliff and Dalton Doyle began to pressure Keddy for the runner-up spot in the opening laps, but Locke got a great head start and pulled way out in front with the No. 37.

By lap 8, Battle had gone by Mike Netishen, Mike Bruce, and Nick Kinney, then made a power move to pass his uncle, Eddie Witkum Jr, and finally Doyle in the same lap to steal fourth.

Cliff was running the best 350 Super race of his career in third, but when the Barbeau Racing No. 50 was forced to pull pitside with issues on lap 12, that handed the spot to Battle.

Bruce, who was involved in a horrendous crash with his primary 350 Supermodified on May 15, backed the RBI / Bruce Racing Bodnar Supermodified into the wall off of turn two, which ended his day while running in seventh on lap 16.

The Bruce incident also brought out the first caution flag of the race.

An exciting double-file restart strung the field together and gave Battle a great shot at leaders Locke and Keddy, however Locke was able to run and hide for the moment while Battle was left to fight with Keddy for second.

At halfway, the top five was now Locke, Battle, Keddy, Witkum, and Doyle.

Locke, who had been fast all weekend in the No. 37, was able to hold Battle off for 11 green flag laps until a slower car halted his momentum down the frontstretch, giving the outside lane to the No. 14.

Battle was able to capitalize in turns one and two, taking the race lead up high with a dozen laps remaining, and then pulling away for what turned out to be a rather comfortable victory.

‘Wonder Boy’ picked up the win ahead of Locke, Keddy, Witkum, and Doyle in the top five.

Netishen, Ben Tinker, Bobby Timmons, Kreig Heroth, and Nick Kinney completed the top ten while Kyle Perry, Jon Tesoriero, Vern LaFave, Kali Spaulding, Barry Kingsley, and Ralph Clark filled out the on-track running order at the completion of 40-laps.

Teammates Battle and Witkum collected $350 in extra cash from Joe’s Jerky In Memory of Mikayla Guile for qualifying first and second.

Battle was also the D&S Landscaping Hard Charger, while Locke was the Lighthouse Lanes Up and Comer and also took home the Area Auto Racing News Best Car & Crew Award.

Oswego Speedway returns to action on Saturday, June 12 with a doubleheader for the Novelis Supermodifieds and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour presented by JDV Productions. Tickets are available at JDVProductions.com.

The Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds will be back on the racing card on Saturday, June 19 alongside Twin 35’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds.

RESULTS

3rd 350 Supermodified Classic 40

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Saturday, May 29, 2021

J&S Paving 350 Supers

Feature (40-laps): 1. 14 JEFFREY BATTLE, 2. 88 ® Chase Locke, 3. 79 Michael Keddy, 4. 21 Eddie Witkum Jr, 5. 08 Dalton Doyle, 6. 55 Mike Netishen, 7. 19 ® Ben Tinker, 8. 31 Bobby Timmons III, 9. 45 ® Kreig Heroth, 10. 7 ® Nicholas Kinney, 11. 20 ® Kyle Perry, 12. 47 ® Jon Tesoriero, 13. 97 Vern LaFave, 14. 23 ® Kali Spaulding, 15. 06 Barry Kingsley, 16. 5 ® Ralph Clark, 17. 22 Mike Bruce, 18. 50 ® Dave Cliff

Time Trials: 1. 14 Jeffrey Battle – 16.561, 2. 21 Eddie Witkum Jr. – 16.844, 3. 22 Mike Bruce – 17.049, 4. 08 Dalton Doyle – 17.110, 5. 7 ® Nicholas Kinney – 17.114, 6. 50 ® Dave Cliff – 17.121, 7. 79 Michael Keddy – 17.138, 8. 88 ® Chase Locke – 17.156, 9. 55 Mike Netishen – 17.163, 10. 19 ® Ben Tinker – 17.201, 11. 23 ® Kali Spalding – 17.272, 12. 31 Bobby Timmons III – 17.388, 13. 06 Barry Kingsley – 17.402, 14. 45 ® Kreig Heroth – 17.460, 15. 97 Vern LaFave – 17.462, 16. 20 ® Kyle Perry – 17.583, 17. 47 ® Jon Tesoriero – 17.622, 18. 5 ® Ralph Clark – 18.587

Joe’s Jerky Fastest Qualifier In Memory of Mikayla Guile ($300): #14 Jeffrey Battle

Joe’s Jerky Second Fastest Qualifier In Memory of Mikayla Guile ($150): #21 Eddie Witkum Jr.

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger: #14 Jeffrey Battle

Lighthouse Lanes Up and Comer: #88 ® Chase Locke

Area Auto Racing News Best Car & Crew Award: #88 Chase Locke

