Bicknell Racing Products Again A Major Player At Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend September 30 – October 1

FULTON – Bicknell Racing Products out of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, will once again be stepping up in a big way for Modified, Sportsman and Novice Sportsman teams during the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend, Friday & Saturday, September 30- October 1, posting $2,600 cash in lap sponsorships and special awards.

Bicknell Racing Products is your one stop place where they provide the winning edge in the racing industry from chassis, parts, tech support and years of experience to provide you with the winning formula for your racing needs. To see everything Bicknell Racing Products has to offer please visit www.bicknellracingproducts.com and like their social media pages.

At Bicknell Racing Products, their motto is, “We’re not number-one, our customers are!”

Bicknell Racing Products will post $1000 in lap sponsorships for the 36th annual Outlaw 200 for Modifieds. Additionally, they will be posting multiple cash special awards:

Sportsman Special Awards:

$300 to the top finishing Bicknell Car.

$200 to the 2nd finishing Bicknell Car.

Bicknell Racing Products $200 Lap 42.

Modified Special Awards:

$300 to the top finishing Bicknell Car.

Bicknell Racing Products $200 Lap 42.

Bicknell Racing Products $200 Lap 142.

Novice Sportsman Award:

$200 to the top finishing Bicknell Car.

Everything Outlaw 200 weekend from tickets, pit vouchers, division registration, camping rules, and division & procedural rules are available by going to the speedway website www.fultonspeedway.com once there click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

Any question you might have please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news Outlaw 200 go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Wednesday, September 28

Camping lot opens for the weekend: 5:00 pm

No Pre-Sale Camping Permits. Camping Lots Assigned Upon Arrival

Thursday, September 29

Early Hauler Parking: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, September 30

$1200-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stock Series (30 Laps)

$500-to-winAmeriCU Credit Union IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25 Laps)

$500-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open (25 Laps)

$500-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock Open (25-Laps)

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20 Laps)

15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (Winners Earn 17th – 20th Place Starting Spots in Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout DIRTcar Series Heats (8-Laps) Consolations (10-Laps)

Early Hauler Parking: 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Pit Gate Opens: 2:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 4:30 pm

Hot Laps: 5:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 6:30 pm

Saturday, October 1

36th Annual Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Series Shootout

