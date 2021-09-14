By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – Bicknell Racing Products out of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, will once again be stepping up in a big way for Modified, Sportsman and Novice Sportsman teams during the 35th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend, Friday and Saturday, October 1-2, posting $2,600 cash in lap sponsorships and special awards.

Bicknell Racing Products is your one stop place where they provide the winning edge in the racing industry from chassis, parts, tech support and years of experience to provide you with the winning formula for your racing needs. To see everything Bicknell Racing Products has to offer please visit www.bicknellracingproducts.com and like their social media pages.

At Bicknell Racing Products their motto is, “We’re not number-one, our customers are!”

Bicknell Racing Products will post $1000 in lap sponsorships for the 35th annual Outlaw 200 for Modifieds. Additionally, they will be posting multiple cash special awards:

Sportsman Special Awards:

$300 to the top finishing Bicknell Car.

$200 to the 2nd finishing Bicknell Car.

Bicknell Racing Products $200 Lap 42.

Modified Special Awards:

$300 to the top finishing Bicknell Car.

Bicknell Racing Products $200 Lap 42.

Bicknell Racing Products $200 Lap 142.

Novice Sportsman Award:

$200 to the top finishing Bicknell Car.

Everything Outlaw 200 weekend from tickets, pit vouchers, division registration, camping rules, and division & procedural rules are available by going to the speedway website www.fultonspeedway.com once there click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

Wednesday, September 29

5:00 pm-Camping lot opens for the weekend

No presale camping permits. Camping lots assigned upon arrival

Thursday, September 30

5:00 pm-7pm Early Hauler Parking

Friday, October 1

RUSH Late Models Brian Dolbear Tribute (40-Laps)

Mod Lite STARS East Coast Nationals (25-Laps)

Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder Open (25-Laps)

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20-Laps)

Hobby Stock Showdown (25-Laps)

15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (winners earn 17-20 starting spot in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (8-Laps) and consolations (10-Laps)

9:00 am-2:00 pm Early Hauler Parking

Noon-Ticket Sales Open

2:00 pm- Pit Gate Opens

4:30 pm- Grandstands Open

5:00 pm- Hot Laps

6:30 pm – Heat Races Begin

Adult General Admission (ages 19 & over) $30

Youth General Admission (ages 6-18) $10

All Reserved Seats – $35

Pits – $40

Saturday, October 2

35th Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

Noon Ticket Sales Open

11:00 am – Pit Opens

12:00 pm – Grandstands Open

5:00 pm – Heat Races Begin

Approx. 8:00 pm – Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Championship

Approx. 8:30 pm – 35th Annual Outlaw 200

·Adult General Admission (ages 19 & older) $40

Youth General Admission (ages 6-18) $15

All Reserved Seats – $45

Pits – $50

Any question you might have please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news Outlaw 200 go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...