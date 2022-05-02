FULTON – A great crowd, 45 DIRTcar 358 Modified Series cars, 40 DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and a good field of Mirabito Four-Cylinders all made for a great opening Saturday to kick off the 2022 racing season at the Fulton Speedway.

Feature winners were, Billy Decker (DIRTcar 358 Modified Series) Matt Janczuk & Chris Mackey (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Chris Bonoffski (Mirabito Four-Cylinders) Janczuk and Mackey secured themselves guaranteed starting spots in the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout during the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 weekend on September 30th and October 1st.

When Billy Decker was asked to drive the potent Slack owned, Transport Sales & Service, #3 RS, Decker jumped at the chance, and it immediately paid off.

In the $4000-to-win, DIRTcar 358 Modified Series feature, Decker took advantage of his front row starting spot. When the green flag waved Decker jumped out front and would lead all 60-laps enroute to his popular 38th career win at the Fulton Speedway.

Jimmy Phelps who finished second, would mount a late charge and would reel in Decker and then the yellow would wave. Phelps related on long runs the car was good, but the late yellows cooled his tires and spelled the difference in the race.

Defending series champion Billy Dunn, Ryan Bartlett who started 19th, and Mike Mahaney finished third through fifth. Adam Pierson, Ron Davis III, Dave Marcuccilli, Tim Sears Jr., and Jackson Gill completed the top-ten.

Remington Hamm and Brandon Carvey would both lead in the opening laps of the first 25-Lap DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature. On lap 5 defending track champion Matt Janczuk would go to the top of the speedway to drive into the lead and would never be seriously challenged the rest of the way. Hamm, Amy Holland, Carvey, and Kyle Devendorf had a close race behind the leader and would finish second through fifth.

The second 25-Lap feature Cody Manitta would lead the opening five laps when Bobby Herrington would blast into the lead and set a quick pace. Herrington would be able to hold off a fast-closing Willy Decker Jr. who was rapidly cutting into Herrington’s quarter of a straightaway lead. On lap 23 Decker suddenly slowed ending his shot at the win.

In the green, white, checker finish, Chris Mackey would go to the top of the speedway and would pull even with Harrington exiting turn four coming to the checkers. In a close to a photo finish, Scoring showed Mackey the winner by 0.064 of a second at the finish. Dale Caswell, Brett Sears, and AJ Miller completed the top-five.

Local racer Chris Bonoffski would dominate the 20-Lap Mirabito 4-Cylinder feature leading every lap. Jason Porter, Corey Valade, Chuck Powelczyk, and Quinn Wallis finished second through fifth.

This coming Saturday, May 7th Compass Credit Union and Ferris Mowers will present the opening points race for the season. Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks will be in action.

Adult G/A – $15. 18 Years old and younger – Free. Pits (All Ages $35). Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series – Feature (60 Laps): 1. 3RS-Billy Decker[1]; 2. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[12]; 3. 49-Billy Dunn[4]; 4. 39-Ryan Bartlett[19]; 5. 35-Mike Mahaney[5]; 6. 215-Adam Pierson[6]; 7. 32R-Ronald Davis III[10]; 8. M1-David Marcuccilli[8]; 9. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 10. 60-Jackson Gill[21]; 11. R70-Ryan Arbuthnot[7]; 12. 9-Tyler Meeks[30]; 13. 31X-Lance Willix[16]; 14. 31-Corey Barker[3]; 15. 15X-Justin Stone[24]; 16. 28-Jordan McCreadie[14]; 17. 25P-Michael Parent[23]; 18. 15-Todd Root[11]; 19. 11S-Steve Lewis Jr[28]; 20. 55-Matt Woodruff[27]; 21. 66W-Derek Webb[29]; 22. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[18]; 23. 3M-Michael Stanton[26]; 24. 34-Andrew Ferguson[25]; 25. 21-Taylor Caprara[22]; 26. 3K-AJ Kingsley[2]; 27. 25-Erick Rudolph[17]; 28. 6-Mat Williamson[9]; 29. 3-Chad Brachmann[20]; 30. B2-Bob Henry Jr[15]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – Feature #1 (25 Laps) 1. 33X-Matt Janczuk[3]; 2. 57-Remington Hamm[2]; 3. 5-Amy Holland[4]; 4. 19C-Brandon Carvey[1]; 5. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[5]; 6. 33-Richard Murtaugh[10]; 7. 9D-Brett Draper[14]; 8. 00W-Wade Chrisman[6]; 9. 2K-Joshua Amodio[9]; 10. R1-Riley Rogala[13]; 11. 01R-Robert Gage[18]; 12. 19K-Kevan Cook[16]; 13. 48-Kearra Backus[15]; 14. 16X-Savannah Laflair[17]; 15. 1J-John Wilber[7]; 16. 29B-Jason Breezee[20]; 17. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[8]; 18. 13-Ted Starr[19]; 19. AONE-Bucky Hayes[11]; 20. 10G-Austin Germinio[12]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – Feature #2 (25 Laps): 1. 3-Chris Mackey[8]; 2. 88Z-Bobby Herrington[4]; 3. R19-Dale Caswell[5]; 4. 83X-Brett Sears[2]; 5. 14AJ-AJ Miller[3]; 6. 4-Emmett Waldron[9]; 7. 21W-Quinn Wallis[7]; 8. 19J-Joe Kline[15]; 9. 28X-Stephen Marshall[10]; 10. 15J-Jake Davis[13]; 11. 21-Billy Sauve[12]; 12. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[11]; 13. 74-Kelly Smith[20]; 14. 11C-Austin Cooper[14]; 15. 1X-Willy Decker[6]; 16. 6-Cody Manitta[1]; 17. 77L-Buddy Leathley[17]; 18. 77J-Justin Breezee[16]; 19. 30-Michael Root[18]; 20. (DNS) 63-Teddy Clayton Jr.

A to Z Contracting $100 Sportsman Heat Race Winners Bonus: Brandon Carvey, Cody Mannitta, Remington Hamm, Brett Sears.

36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend – Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Guaranteed Starting Spots: Matt Janczuk, Chris Mackey.

$500-to-win Four Cylinder Open – (20 Laps): Chris Bonoffski, Jason Porter, Corey Valade, Chuck Powelczyk, Quinn Wallis, Damien Bechler, Nate Powers, Daniel Valade, Lee Fritz, Brian Belles, Sam Curcie, Kingston Sprague, Mike Stone, Dakota Bechler, Jamie Radley, DNS Justin Pope.

