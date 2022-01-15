By Dave Medler

Baldwinsville, NY (January 12, 2022) – RFH’s Hideaway, located just minutes south of the Fulton Speedway on Route 57, will host the Fulton and Brewerton Speedway ‘March Meltdown’ 2022 Season Kick Off Party on Saturday night, March 26 at 7:30 pm.

Speedway officials will be on hand to discuss the 2022 season, schedules and season information will be available, while the Super DIRTcar Series from Atomic Speedway will be aired on the big screens. Point funds and awards will be handed out from the 2021 racing season. Dress for the event is casual and free to attend. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun, catching up with friends you have not seen since the end of the 2021 season.

RFH’s has been a longtime place for race fans and competitors to go before and after a night’s racing. Known for its friendly staff, banquet facility for special occasions and great menu it is no surprise it is a favorite place to stop not just during race season, but year-round. To see their great menu, go to www.rfhshideaway.com and like their Facebook page by putting their name in the search box.

Fulton Speedway will open for the season on Saturday, April 23 with open practice from 2-4 pm, followed by the rescheduled $2000-to-win Rocket racing Setups Enduro 200. Then on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, the Speedway will host the Highbank Holdup Weekend featuring the DIRTcar Sportsman Series and ESS Sprint Cars on Friday, and the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series on Saturday.

Brewerton Speedway, central New York’s Friday night home for big block modifieds roars back to life on Friday, May 6 for a full season of action.

Speedway officials are finalizing the 2022 schedule with release scheduled for early February. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available for each track. Call (315) 638-4056 or email [email protected] for more information.

