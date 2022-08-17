BREWERTON, NY – Racing continues this Friday, August 19 at the Brewerton Speedway when Ingles Performance and Regional Truck & Trailer presents the fastest, family affordable fun in Central NY.

The racing will feature the 800 horsepower, ground pounding, Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

Adult G/A is $15. 18 years old and younger are free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. Racing begins at 7:00 pm.

To go with our weekly Burdick Ford Jr. Fan Club Bike Giveaway, the fine folks from Wild Animal Park & Safari will be donating an additional five bikes for the kids Friday evening.

With three-point races remaining the battles for championships is close and far from decided.

Top-Five Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 99L – Larry Wight (608): 2. 5H- Chris Hile (506): 3. 83x- Tim Sears Jr. (572): 4. 8H- Max McLaughlin (568): 5. 98H- Jimmy Phelps (567).

Sportsman: 1. 5- Amy Holland (618): 2. 28- Alan Fink (584): 3. 19c- Brandon Carvey (562): 4. 38- Zach Sobotka (558): 5. 19c- Dale Caswell (555).

Mod Lites: 1. 06- Mike Mullen (563): 2. 99- Tom Mackey (501): 3. 16- Tucker Halliday (501): 4. 7J- Joel Moller (497): 5. 155- Clayton Brewer III (492).

Four Cylinder Super Stocks: 1. 5m- Damien Bechler (738): 2. 16B- Chris Bonoffski (734): 3. 67k- Clayton Koch (602): 4. 26R- Ray Bechler (558): 5. 29K- Kingston Sprague (546).

The Brewerton Speedway thanks longtime marketing partners and event sponsors Ingles Performance and Regional Truck & Trailer

Ingles Performance the official ATV provider of the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways is located in nearby Phoenix, NY at 413 Besaw Road. They are Oswego County’s ultimate Polaris and Bombardier dealer. They carry new and pre-owned snowmobiles, watercraft, and all-terrain vehicles including motorcycles, ATVs, and utility vehicles. They service what they sell and pride themselves in maintaining an award-winning service department with a fully trained staff. Start part shopping today from your favorite brands including Polaris, Can-Am, Sea-Doo & Ski-Doo! They have the largest Ski-Doo parts inventory in New York State. Along with a wide variety and selection of popular aftermarket high performance parts and accessories. Go see them today for the area’s best prices and selection.

To see their huge inventory, parts, and repair to keep your investment running like new visit www.inglesperformance.com or call (315) 598-7422.

Regional Truck & Trailer has more than 145 full-time employees and keeps average inventories of $11,000,000 including trucks, trailers, and parts as well as providing warranty and collision repair. The dealership has primary locations in Rochester, Buffalo and Geneva, NY and affiliate location in Jamestown, Portville, Painted Post and Dansville. As Western New York’s best truck and trailer provider of the top brands on the market today including International, Jerr-Dan, and Wabash, we feel it is important to let our customers know our roots.

To see everything Regional Truck & Trailer has to offer, visit www.regionaltruckandtrailer.com. Always support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest new go to www.brewertonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

