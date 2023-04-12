BREWERTON, NY – Points count just as much on opening night as they do on Championship Night as racers battle for wins and for a possible coveted Brewerton Speedway track title, one of the hardest to put in a racer’s trophy case.

After countless hours over the long off season in the race shops preparing for the new race season, they will see if it paid off at the Brewerton Speedway for the season opener on Friday, May 5 presented by Stirling Lubricants.

Taking on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four Cylinders.

The popular DIRTcar 358 Modified top-three feature bonus will continue in 2023. 1- $300. 2 – $200. 3 – $100. With a strong field of 358’s racing with the big blocks, it will be an entertaining weekly race within a race.

2022 Track Champions:

· #5H – Chris Hile, Oswego, NY – Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds.

· # 5 – Amy Holland, Fulton, NY – DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman.

· #06 – Mike Mullen, Parish, NY – AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.

· #16B – Chris Bonoffski – Fulton, NY – Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

There will be a new DIRTcar Sportsman Track Champion, with Amy Holland making the jump up to the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds.

Adult G/A is $15. 18 years old and younger –Free. Pits – DIRTcar/IMCA Member $35. Non-Member – $40.

Pits open at 4:30 p.m. Grandstands 5:30 p.m. Hot Laps 6:10 pm. Racing 7:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 2 there will be a Test & Tune at the speedway open to any car that competes on dirt. Pits will open at 5:00 pm, with cars on the speedway at 6:00 p.m.

Grandstands are free, with pits $25.

Sponsorship and marketing opportunities are available by contacting Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 668-6906.

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway Social Media pages.

