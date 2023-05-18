BREWERTON, NY – After a fun and successful opening night for racers and fans last week, the Brewerton Speedway is set to do it again this Friday night presented by Burdick Ford who is the longtime sponsor of the weekly bike giveaway for the Ellen Krassowski All State Insurance Jr. Fan Club.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will be the headline DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

Not only is the speedway Central New York home for the Big Block Modifieds, it has seven Super DIRTcar Series stars. Chris Hile, Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Jimmy Phelps, Max McLaughlin, Ron Davis III, and Darren Smith are weekly competitors at the speedway.

The DIRTcar 358 Modified feature bonuses will continue, with the top-three finishing small blocks in the big block modified feature will receive 1. $300. 2. $200. 3. $100.

May 19 admission prices.

Adult G/A – $15.

18 Years & Under – Free.

Pit Passes.

DIRTcar/IMCA Members – $35.

Non-Members – $40.

Pits Will Open – 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps – 6:10 PM.

Racing Starts – 7:00 p.m.

Opening night winners: Max McLaughlin (Modifieds) Stephen Marshall (Sportsman) Justin Williams (Mod Lites) Corey Valade (Four-Cylinders).

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit?www.brewertonspeedway.com?and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US 11 – Central Square, NY.

