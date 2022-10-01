BREWERTON, NY – For the 29th year all roads will lead from the Oswego Speedway Super DIRT Week 50 to one of the ‘Baddest’ tracks in the Northeast, the Brewerton Speedway for the Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday, October 5.

The race annually draws some of the best Modified and Sportsman racers in the Northeast and Canada to do battle on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon.’

On the race card in this must see event will be the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series for the Hurricane Harvey 75, plus the highly competitive DIRTcar Sportsman Fall Series in the Hurricane Harvey 30.

The 2021 event had fans on the edge of their seat as ‘Money’ Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada took advantage of a late race caution that would erase Ron Davis III lead. When the race went back green, Williamson would drive by Davis exciting turn four coming down for the white flag and then a trip to victory lane.

The Sportsman race was just as exciting as Cameron Tuttle from Wilson, NY making his first visit to the speedway out battled track champion Zach Sobotka in a race not decided until the final lap and final corner.

Legends, champions, and Hall of Fame Modified racers have gone to victory lane in this racer and fan favorite events.

Past Hurricane Harvey Winners:

(2021) Mat Williamson (2020) Canceled (2019) Mat Williamson (2018) Larry Wight (2017) Chad Brachmann (2016) Billy Decker (2015) Danny Johnson (2014) Brett Hearn (2013) Danny Johnson (2012) Billy Decker (2011) Ryan Phelps (2010) Jimmy Phelps (2009) Tim McCreadie (2008) Gary Tomkins (2007) Brett Hearn (2006) Alan Johnson (2005) Alan Johnson (2004) Alan Johnson (2003) Tim Fuller (2002) Alan Johnson (2001) Bob McCreadie (1999) Alan Johnson (1997) Brett Hearn (1996) Brett Hearn (1994) Frank Cozze (2000-1998-1995) Rain.

Race Day Schedule & Admission:

Tickets & Pit Pass Sales Begin: 2:00 pm.

Pits Open: 4:30 pm.

Hot Laps: 6:30 pm.

Time Trials: 6:45 pm.

First Heat Race: 7:30 pm.

Reserved Seat Admission. Top Three Rows Across All Sections (All Ages): $35

General Admission (Sorry No Early Blankets)

Adults 19 & Older: $30

Youth 6-18: $10

Ages 5 & Younger: Free

Pit Passes (All Ages): $40

Camping is Free. Please follow the camping area signs along the tree line.

Any questions you might have and for 2023 marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest new visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

