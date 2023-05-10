BREWERTON, NY – After being pushed back a week because of Mother Nature, fans and race teams are excited for this Friday, May 12 when Ferris Mowers will present the 2023 season opener.

We have all seen and cheered for Stewart Friesen in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on TV. On May 12 you will be able to get up close to Friesen’s Ferris Mowers #52 Toyota Tundra that will be on display for fans of all ages.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will be the power-four divisions featuring the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

The Sportsman will have $100 heat race winners bonus courtesy of 13th Hour Rising Haunted Hayride, plus $200 has been added to the Mirabito Four-Cylinders purse courtesy of R & L Cleaning.

“We expect a great field of cars weekly, including over 30 Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds,” said Corey Reed speedway general manager when talking about Central NY home for the Big Block Modifieds.

Brewerton Speedway is also the weekly Friday night home to six full-time Super DIRTcar Series stars, Chris Hile, Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Jimmy Phelps, Max McLaughlin, and Ron Davis III.

The DIRTcar 358 Modified feature bonus will continue with the top-three finishing small blocks in the big block modified feature will receive 1. $300. 2. $200. 3. $100.

2022 Division Champions set to defend their titles.

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds: #5H – Chris Hile, Oswego, NY.

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites: #06 – Mike Mullen, Parish, NY.

Mirabito Four-Cylinders: #16B – Chris Bonoffski, Fulton, NY.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman: – #5 – Amy Holland, Fulton, NY.

There will be a new champion in the DOT Foods Sportsman with Amy Holland moving up to the Modifieds. In her first feature at the sister track Fulton Speedway this past Saturday night she brought home a fifth-place finish.

Ferris Mowers will have a presence all evening beyond the Ferris Mowers #52 Toyota Tundra. Part of the evening 50/50 drawing will include two Ferris Mowers hats signed by Stewart Friesen, Michael Waltrip, and Ty Dillion. Each feature winner will be presented a Ferris Lock Kit Set.

Speedway would like to thank its marketing partner and event sponsor Ferris Mowers who are the official mowers of the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways.

You wouldn’t drive a car without suspension, so why mow without it? At Ferris, our commercial mowers set the bar as the first and only manufacturer to integrate suspension into our mowers. With racing-inspired, patented full suspension and integrated cutting decks, you can go faster, cut better, and not get beat up. Whether you are a professional cutter or a homeowner that wants to mow like a pro, Ferris is there with commercial-grade mowers to keep you going strong.

Visit Trux Outfitter at 6825 Manlius Center Road East Syracuse, NY or give them a call at 315-299-5583 Ferris. Experience, suspension.

Friday, May 12

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Admission (All Ages)

DIRTcar/IMCA Members: $35

Non-Members: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:10 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:00 p.m.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US 11 – Central Square, NY.

