BREWERTON, NY – After a season full of close races, plus the ups and downs that come with motorsports, it will all be settled on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ the next two Friday nights to crown the 2021 Brewerton Speedway Track Champions.

This Friday, August 27, John Wilber Snap-on-Tools will present the fastest, family affordable fun entertainment in Central NY, featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. The Track Champion will be crowned in the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders.

The Modifieds and Sportsman final two races will be barnburners with the tight standings at the top of the points.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. Larry Wight (570). 2. Jimmy Phelps (564). 3. Tim Sears Jr. (514). 4. Chris Hile (514). 5. Michael Maresca (484).

Sportsman: 1. Zach Sobotka (578). 2. Alan Fink (576). 3. Amy Holland (574). 4. Chris Mackey (544). 34. Tyler Murray (530).

Mod Lites: 1. Justin Williams (609). 2. Mike Mullen (573). 3. Hunter Lawton (500). 4. Joe Garafolo (494). 5. Brad Harris (480).

4-Cylinders: 1. Chuck Powelczyk (728). 2. Quinn Wallis (694). 3. Damien Bechler (678). 4. Ray Bechler (510). 5. Clayton Koch (508).

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with ages 18 and under admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

The speedway would like to thank event sponsor John Wilber Snap-on-Tools. John’s franchise services the Camillus, Solvay, Geddes, Syracuse, Warners, Marcellus, and Jordan areas. To see everything John Wilber has to offer, on Facebook put in the search John Wilber Snap-on Tools.

Any questions you might have and for 2022 marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest speedway news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the track Social Media pages.

