BREWERTON, NY – Spend the First Friday of summer at the racetrack, when the racing will be as hot as the temperatures, this Friday, June 23, presented by NAPA Auto Parts.

High speed, side-by-side-racing will feature 800 Horsepower, grandstand shaking Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks.

The DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman will be defending home track when $1000-to-win DIRTcar Sportsman Central region comes to town.

There will also be a coveted starting spot in the prestigious Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout during the 37th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Thursday – Saturday, September, 28-29-30.

Making their first visit ever to the Speedway will the Southern Tier based lightning quick 600 Modifieds.

The Ellen Krassowski Allstate Insurance Jr. Fan Club will have seven bikes to give away this Friday. The weekly bike giveaway from Burdick Ford in Central Square, and six bikes from The Wild Animal Park & The Wild Drive Thru Safari, located at 7621 Lakeport Road, in Chittenango.

June 23 Admission:

Adult G/A: $20

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar/IMCA Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (250) 2. 5H – Chris Hile (230) 3. 99L – Larry Wight (228) 4. X – Chad Phelps (220) 5. 32R – Ronnie Davis III (216).

Sportsman: 1. 38 – Zach Sobotka (252) 2. 33 – Richard Murtaugh (240) 3. 28X – Stephen Marshall (236) 4. 6 – Cody Manitta (230) 5. 88H – Chris Hulsizer (228).

Mod Lites: 1. 22 – Kyle Demo (152) 2. 06 – Mike Mullen (151) 3. 5K – Matt Kitts (147) 4. 55 – Joe Garafolo (136) 5. 1 – Tom Mackey (136).

Four-Cylinder Super Stocks: 1. 16B – Chris Bonoffski (274) 2. 13 – Colby Herzog (230) 3. 67K – Clayton Koch (228) 4. 22 – Daniel Valade (200) 5. 113 – Nate Powers (194).

The Brewerton Speedway thanks longtime marketing partner and sponsor of the weekly Chase Elliott award plus June 23 event sponsor NAPA Auto Parts.

Since 1936, NAPA continues to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfer and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

In the U.S., NAPA now includes over sixty distribution centers, 15,000 NAPA Auto Care Centers and more than 6,000 independently owned and company-owned stores. NAPA carries an extensive inventory of more than 400,000 parts for automotive and industrial applications.

To find a NAPA near you, please visit www.napaonline.com and also like the Syracuse area NAPA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAPA.NewYork.Pennsylvania . Remember to support those who support racing.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY

