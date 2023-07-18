BREWERTON, NY – (After a scheduled week off, the Brewerton Speedway is ready to unleash the horsepower, speed, and side-by-side racing this Friday, July 21, presented by Microgame Play & Trade.

Racing will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks. Also, an appearance of the Syracuse Microd Club.

July 21 admission:

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years Old & Younger: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar/IMCA Members: $35

Non-Members: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:00 p.m.

Only seven-point races remain to crown the 2023 Track Champions.

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (366) 2. Chris Hile (326) 3. Ronnie Davis III (322) 4. Larry Wight (312) 5. Jimmy Phelps (288).

Sportsman: 1. Zach Sobotka (354) 2. Richard Murtaugh (322) 3. Stephen Marshall (316) Chris Hulsizer (316) 5. Cody Manitta (310).

Mod Lites: 1. Kyle Demo (230) 2. Mike Mullen (219) 3. Matt Kitts (214) 4. Joe Garafolo (206) 5. Zack Babcock (196).

Four-Cylinder Super Stocks: 1. Chris Bonoffski (330) 2. Colby Herzog (290) 3. Clayton Koch (278) 4. Nate Powers (242) 5. Daniel Valade (232).

July 7 Feature Winners: Modifieds (Ronnie Davis III) Sportsman (Tony Finch II) Mod Lites (Zack Babcock) Four-Cylinder Super Stocks (Collby Herzog).

Brewerton Speedway would like to thank event sponsor Microgame Play & Trade located at 4160 Route 31, Ste 300, Clay, NY.

When you get to the speedway look for the Microgame Play & Trade display, they will have a steering wheel set up in a time trial challenge, with gift cards going to the fastest times.

Microgame Play and Trade is Central New York’s premier video game retailer. They have it all from Atari, Nintendo, PlayStation, and everything in between. Go to their very popular Facebook page that is constantly being updated with new items www.facebook.com/microgameplayandtrade. You can also find them at their Ebay Store by going to https://www.ebay.com/str/microgameplayandtrade.

Track officials are constantly updating race-night sponsorships and advertisers with opportunities remaining. Contact Cory Reed at (315) 374-1168 or [email protected] for more information.

For speedway updates go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY.

