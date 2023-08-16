By Dave Medler

BREWERTON, NY – (August 16, 2023) – Seems just like yesterday it was the start of the 2023 racing season at the Brewerton Speedway. Including this Friday, August 18 presented by Regional Truck & Trailer there are only three events left to crown 2023 track champions.

This Friday, the DIRTcar Sportsman Series, will compete in the rescheduled 30-Lap, $1000-to-win Central Region race.

Also, on the race card will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks. Fulton Speedway Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks will be making their only appearance of the season.

August 18 Admission:

Adult G/A: $20

18 Years Old & Younger: Free

Pit Admission:

DIRTcar/IMCA Members: $35

Non-Members: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps Start: 6:00 PM

Racing Begins: 7:00 PM

It is now go time with a final push to a championship

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (538) 2. Larry Wight (510) 3. Chris Hile (498) 4. Jimmy Phelps (478) 5. Ronnie Davis III (474).

Sportsman: 1. Zach Sobotka (536) 2. Brandon Carvey (518) 3. Stephen Marshall (498) 4. Richard Murtaugh (482) 5. Cody Manitta (479)

Mod Lites: 1. Kyle Demo (375) 2. Mike Mullen (367) 3. Matt Kitts (359) 4. Brad Harris (318) 5. Roger Olschewske Jr. (316).

Four Cylinder Super Stocks: 1. Chris Bonoffski (566) 2. Colby Herzog (482) 3. Nate Powers (460) 4. Clayton Koch (454) 5. Anthony VanEpps (350).

The speedway thanks longtime marketing partner and event sponsor Regional Truck & Trailer.

Regional Truck & Trailer has more than 145 full-time employees and keeps average inventories of $11,000,000 including trucks, trailers, and parts as well as providing warranty and collision repair. The dealership has primary locations in Rochester, Buffalo and Geneva, NY and affiliate location in Jamestown, Portville, Painted Post and Dansville. As Western New York’s best truck and trailer provider of the top brands on the market today including International, Jerr-Dan, and Wabash, we feel it is important to let our customers know our roots.

To see everything Regional Truck & Trailer has to offer, visit www.regionaltruckandtrailer.com. Always support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for future marketing and advertising opportunities, contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 668-6906.

For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 – US 11, Central Square, NY.

