FULTON, NY – This Saturday, June 17 bring dad to the Fulton Speedway for a night of exciting racing capped off with the wild and unpredictable Chain Race presented by Syracuse Haulers and RFH’s Restaurant.

Fast side-by-side racing excitement will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

After the high-speed racing, get set for the debut of the insanity and chaos of the Crazy Chain Race. Watch as teams of two cars chained together try to navigate their way around the Fulton ‘Highbanks’ and be the last team standing, collecting the $1,000-top-prize.

There is still time to put a team together for this crazy race. Go to www.fultonspeedway.com click the driver info tab, once there at the top of the page and then click rules.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (284) 2. 99L – Larry Wight (282) 3. M1 – Dave Marcuccilli (240) 4. 49 – Billy Dunn (236) 5. 32R – Ronnie Davis III (233).

Sportsman: 1. 92 – Andrew Buff (250) 2. 33 – Richard Murtaugh (236) 3. 6 – Cody Manitta (221) 4. 33Jr. – Clayton Brewer III (220) 5. 5 – Kyle Devendorf (214).

Hobby Stocks: 1. 711J – John Pietrowicz (296) 2. 74X – Jim Evans (254) 3. 13 – Adam Hunt (240) 4. 56 – Edward Stevens (236) 5. 29K – Casey Cunningham (234).

June 17 Admission:

Adult G/A: $20

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank long time marketing partner and one of the event sponsors RFH’s Hideaway located just minutes south of the Fulton Speedway at 1058 County Route 57, Phoenix, NY.

RFH’s Hideaway has been a longtime place for race fans and competitors to go before and after a night’s racing. Known for its friendly staff, banquet facility for special occasions and great menu, it is no surprise it is a favorite place to stop not just during race season, but year-round. To see their great menu, go to www.rfhshideaway.com, and like their Facebook page by putting their name in the search box.

Fulton Speedway would also like to thank long time marketing partner, and event sponsor Syracuse Haulers, the official refuse and recycler of the Fulton & Brewerton Speedways located at 6223 Thompson Rd. Suite 1000.

Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal, Inc. is an independent company, locally owned and operated for over 20 years. We are a dependable, professional, full-service refuse company, providing a variety of recycling and waste removal programs for our residential, commercial and construction customers, including building demolition.

As a waste removal company, Syracuse Haulers takes extraordinary measures to provide our customers with quality and responsive services, along with the proper disposal and processing of recycling materials in a dependable and professional manner.

We are a top competitor in the Syracuse market. Our company services all of Onondaga, Cortland, Madison, Herkimer, Oneida, and Oswego counties. To see all the services Syracuse Haulers has to offer, go to, www.syracusehaulers.com or call 315-426-6771.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

