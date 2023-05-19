BALWINSVILLE, NY – DIRTcar 358-Sanctioned track partners, Brockville Ontario Speedway and Glen Ridge Speedway, will be the first Northeast tracks to offer guaranteed starting spots for the Fulton Speedway prestigious Milton Cat Outlaw 200 to be held Saturday, September 30.

Brockville kicks off the nine-race qualifying list Saturday night, May 27 with the Ogilvies Auto and Fleet Triple Crown 50-lap feature winner. New DIRTcar 358-Modified track, Glen Ridge Speedway, will determine their Milton CAT Outlaw 200 representative on Sunday, May 28.

The entire list of Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Qualifiers includes nine dates at nine different DIRTcar Sanctioned facilities:

Date Track

Saturday, May 27 Brockville (Ont.) Speedway

Sunday, May 28 Glen Ridge Motorsports Park

Wednesday, June 21 Fulton Speedway

Wednesday, June 28 Can-Am Speedway

Saturday, July 29 Weedsport Speedway

Saturday, August 5 Airborne Speedway

Friday, September 15 Ransomville Speedway

Saturday, September 16 Autodrome Drummond

Friday, September 22 Albany-Saratoga Speedway

ABOUT MILTON CAT

A privately-held company, Milton CAT is owned by the Milton family. Dealer principal and CEO Chris Milton, is the third generation Milton to be at the helm of a Caterpillar dealership. Chris Milton’s father, Jack, learned the ropes under his father, Milt Milton, at former Massachusetts CAT dealership Perkins-Milton. In 1960, Jack Milton and partner Bill Jordan founded Jordan-Milton Machinery and represented Caterpillar equipment and engines in New Hampshire and Vermont, expanding into Maine with the acquisition of Arnold Machinery Company in 1982. In 1991, Jordan-Milton acquired Southworth Machinery and the company name became Southworth-Milton. That name was changed to Milton CAT shortly after the company expanded.

its territory into western New York with the acquisition of bordering CAT dealership Syracuse Supply Company in 2004.

Today, the company’s products and technology can be found in logging camps and nuclear facilities; dairy farms, US Army Defense installations, hospitals, lobster boats and underground salt mines; solid waste landfills, data centers, paving projects, and ferries; commuter rail trains, quarries, school buses and of course, job sites of all sizes.

Milton CAT is your complete source for Caterpillar machines, engines, generators, technology, parts, and service in the Northeast. You can always count on Milton CAT for the industry knowledge, the products and the support that have made our dealership the choice of leading business owners in this demanding region of our country. As your complete source for Caterpillar machines, engines, generators, technology, parts, and service in the Northeast, Milton CAT has locations strategically placed, from Bangor to Batavia and from Syracuse to Scarborough.

