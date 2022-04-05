BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Burdick Ford located at 3004 East Ave Rt. 49, Central Square, New York, is less than 10 minutes from the Brewerton Speedway and will once again have a major presence at the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways in the 2022 racing season.

Each race night starting in late May and running through September 2, Ellen Krassowski Allstate Jr. Fan Club members will be in the running to receive a bike courtesy of Burdick Ford.

Burdick Ford representatives will be present each week with a car or truck on display at Brewerton Speedway. Burdick Ford will be the presenting sponsor of the June 4 racing program at Fulton Speedway and the Friday, August 12 Brewerton Speedway event.

2022 Season Openers:

Fulton Speedway – Saturday, April 23 – 180 Flood Drive Properties $2000-to-win- Spring Green Enduro 200 plus open practice for all divisions. Adults – $15. 18 & Younger – Free. Pits 12:00 pm. Grandstands 1:00 pm. Hot Laps 2:00 pm. Enduro 4:15 pm.

Fulton Speedway Highbank Holdup Weekend Friday & Saturday, April 29-30.

Friday – Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. Open Practice for All Classes. Pits – 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

Saturday – DIRTcar 358 Modified Series 60-laps – $4000-to-win. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Outlaw 200 Weekend Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Qualifier. Four-Cylinder Open. Pits 2:00 pm. Grandstands 3:00 pm. Hot Laps 4:00 pm. Racing 5:00 pm.

Brewerton Speedway – Tuesday, May 3 – Test & Tune. Pit opens 5:30 pm. Cars on track 6:30 pm. Open to all classes. Pit $25 (All Ages). Grandstands Free.

Brewerton Speedway – Friday, May 6 – Season Opener presented by Ferris Mowers & VP Lubricants. Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. Mirabito DIRTcar 4-Cylinders. Pits 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot Laps 6:20 pm. Racing 7:30 pm. Adults – $15. 18 years & younger – Free. Pit (All Ages) $35.

For all the latest, check out the new websites powered by My Race Pass located at www.brewertonspeedway.com – www.fultonspeedway.com and like their social media pages.

Any questions you might have, contact Cory Reed at [email protected]. Speedway phone numbers. Brewerton (315) 668-6906. Fulton (315) 593-6531.

