WEEDSPORT, NY – This Fourth of July can be spent in the fast lane at Weedsport Speedway as the Empire Super Sprints, DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds and the NY6A 600cc Micro Sprints take center stage at The Port on Sunday, July 4.

A full evening of entertainment will be on the docket to celebrate Independence Day as Chasing Neon will rock the midway beginning at 5 p.m., along with a spectacular fireworks display once the sun goes down.

The action on the track will be highlighted by the Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek finale, marking the first trip of the season for the winged sprint cars to Weedsport.

The full cast of ESS super stars will be on hand for the July 4 special including championship point leaders Jason Barney, Davie Franek, Paulie Colagiovanni, Dylan Swiernik and Danny Varin. Add in the likes of Jeff Cook, Sammy Reakes IV, Joe Trenca, Denny Peebles, Shawn Donath and more and the night will be filled with fireworks on track and in the sky.

The DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds will also take on Weedsport this Independence Day for their third event of the season at Weedsport as part of the Stirling Lubricants and Champion Racing Oil Modified Series.

Mat Williamson has dominated Weedsport so far this year in Modified competition winning both events held in 2021, including the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100.

Williamson leads Jimmy Phelps, Matt Sheppard, Justin Haers and Danny Johnson in Weedsport’s championship standings heading into July 4.

DIRTcar 358-Modifieds are welcome to join the lineup with the Big Blocks on July 4, following the ruleset posted below.

The NY6A 600cc Micro Sprints will also join the lineup, making for a three division card. Weedsport Kartway graduate, Logan Crisafulli, won the last 600cc event at Weedsport on June 13 and will look to go back-to-back on July 4.

Tickets are already on sale for July 4 with reserved seating set at $30 and general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $25. Youth general admission will be set at $10 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $30 for DIRTcar members and $35 for non-members.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

DIRTcar 358 Rules in effect but must run at the following weights:

A. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a Brodix “Spec.” DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the spec intake manifold (reference 17.1.2.A.; 17.1.3; 17.3 A.) and spec. Schoenfeld and Beyea headers and a steel or aluminum oil pan must maintain a minimum weight of 2,450 lbs. Chrysler using spec Stanton intake # P4532966SR must weigh 2500.

B. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the Brodix “Spec” heads, ported intake and “tri-y” exhaust must maintain a minimum weight of 2,550.

