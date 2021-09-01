By Dave Medler

BREWERTON, NY – Intense point battles for the Track Championship in the Modifieds and Sportsman plus the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints make the kickoff to the Labor Day Weekend a festival of speed at the Brewerton Speedway Friday, September 3.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the highflying Winged Warriors of the popular Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints.

It is anyone’s guess after a season long full of ups and downs of weekly battles who will be crowned with a coveted Track Championship in the Modifieds and Sportsman this Friday night.

Jimmy Phelps and Larry Wight have traded the top of the Modified points back and forth with neither having more than one feature win at one of the toughest tracks in the Northeast to get a feature win.

Most of the season, the top-three in the Sportsman points, have seen Zach Sobotka, Alan Fink and Amy Holland appear to be tied together by magnets with neither getting a big upper hand in their finishes. Chris Mackey and Tyler Murray have been right there to take advantage of any of them to have a subpar race night.

Top-Five Division Points:

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds) 1. Jimmy Phelps (616). 2. Larry Wight (606). 3. Tim Sears Jr. (570). 4. Chris Hile (552). 5. Billy Decker (521).

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) 1. Zach Sobotka (626). 2. Alan Fink (622) 3. Amy Holland (618). 4. Chris Mackey (596). 5. Tyler Murray (580).

(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) 1. Justin Williams (643). 2. Mike Mullen (614). 3. Hunter Lawton (533). 4. Joe Garafolo (523). 5. Brad Harris (521).

(Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders Points Were Final on August 27) 1. Chuck Powelczyk (780). 2. Quinn Wallis (750). 3. Damien Bechler (728). 4. Ray Bechler (570). 5. Clayton Koch (546). It was Chuck Powelczyk’s 10 4-Cylinder Track Championship.

The last time the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints were at the speedway was on July 2 during the ESS CNY Speedweek. In the 25-lap A-Main saw Larry Wight defend home track with the popular win over Matt Tanner, Sam Reakes IV, Danny Varin, and Dylan Swiernik.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 with ages 18 & under free. Pit admission is $40. Pits will open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Racing 7:30 pm.

The Brewerton Speedway would like to thank event presenting sponsor 87 Speed owned by Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints fan favorite Jason Barney.

87 Speed is a Racing business based out of Brewerton, NY located at 9508 Chestnut Street. They sell high quality innovative racing products and services. They are the proud distributor of X-1 race cars along with our own line of 87speed branded exclusive products. 87SPEED is also the supplier of multiple brands of parts and accessories that they stand behind in their motto, “We Race What We Sell. ” For more information, please visit www.87speed.com and like their Social Media pages.

Any questions you might have and for 2022 marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news at the speedway, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the track Social Media pages.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...