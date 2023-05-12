WEEDSPORT, NY – The Central NY Chevy Dealers return to Weedsport Speedway in 2023 to once again present the Weedsport Speedway Chevy Pavilion.

The Chevy Pavilion is an integral component of the overall track atmosphere at Weedsport Speedway; housing the speedway’s main concession stands as well as the popular ‘Sunday’s Ice Cream Parlor’ and the ‘Grind House’, featuring a variety of gourmet brewed coffee and baked goods.

Weedsport Speedway’s concession menu continues to be hailed as one of the best in all of motorsports, featuring the one of a kind Port Burger and much more.

Rows of picnic table seating is also housed under the roof of the Chevy Pavilion, giving fans an opportunity to sit back and relax before and after racing action, or perhaps take in a few heat races on one of the many flat screen TV’s which are linked directly to the night’s race broadcast.

Pre-race entertainment for the upcoming All-Star Showcase on Sunday, May 21 will include live music from Bill Ali, who will play on the Weedsport Speedway main stage beginning at 4 p.m.

The All-Star Showcase will feature Tony Stewart’s Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Cars as well as the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds contending for a $4,000 pay day.

Pit gates will open on May 21 at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. and on track action taking the green at 6 p.m.

Reserved seating is available for $35 with general admission seating set at $30 for those 18 and up. Youth tickets (11-17) are $15 with kids 10 and under free.

Fans can purchase tickets now via the Weedsport Speedway website at www.weedsportspeedway.com, under the Tickets tab.

Camping is already available for 2023 by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Hospitality suites are also now available for all events in 2023. Weedsport’s suites offer an unmatched experience, high above the racing surface, and provide a perfect setting for a group party or corporate night out. Call Weedsport Speedway’s main office at (315) 834-3067 for pricing and availability.

For more information, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson and Dave Lape. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

About the Central NY Chevy Dealers: Central NY Chevy Dealers provide the largest inventory with the lowest prices on new Chevy vehicles. Whether looking for cars, trucks, or SUVs – Central NY Chevy Dealers vehicles are always competitively priced and when it’s time for vehicle maintenance or repair, visit the Central NY Chevy Dealers Certified Service experts to handle all your vehicle needs.

Central NY Chevy Dealers team consists of Bill Cram Chevrolet, Burdick Chevrolet, East Syracuse Chevrolet, Bob Johnson Chevrolet, Jack McNerney Chevrolet, Maguire Chevy of Baldwinsville, Reymore Chevrolet, RM Burritt Chevrolet, Royal Chevrolet, Sharon Chevrolet, Auburn Chevrolet, Sun Chevy, Maguire Chevrolet of Ithaca and Nye Chevrolet. Visit any one of the Central NY Chevy Dealers today to take a look at the newest models or talk to one of their knowledgeable and friendly sales associates.

