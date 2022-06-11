BREWERTON, NY – Friday night, for the second consecutive week, fan favorite Chris Hile parked his car in victory lane at the Brewerton Speedway.

Track points leader Hile started the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature in 14th and quickly moved to the front of the field. Hile used a lap sixteen restart to drive by race leader Jeff Taylor. Once out front, Hile held off challenges from Larry Wight for the victory.

Other winners on Ameritool and Wild Animal Park night were, Kyle Devendorf (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Kyle Demo (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Chris Bonoffski (Mirabito Four-Cylinders).

Ben Bushaw would lead the opening lap of the Modified feature before Jeff Taylor took over the top spot and would hold a ten-car length advantage by lap five while being chased by Bushaw, Roy Bresnahan, Andy Noto, and Dylan Zacharias.

The most serious incident of the night happened on a lap nine restart at the end of the back straight and turn three involving Ron Davis III, Tyler Trump, Tom Sears Jr., Max McLaughlin, Gil Tegg, and Torrey Stoughtenger. All drivers were okay.

When the scoring tower showed fifteen laps in the record books, Taylor was still fast at the front of the field, holding an almost full straightaway lead. Behind Taylor, Bushaw, Hile, Bresnahan, Wight, and Tim Sears Jr. raced in a tight pack for second through fifth.

The yellow lights would flash on lap sixteen when Sears got turned around by Bresnahan. Track officials put Bresnahan to the rear for the contact. When the race went back to green, Hile would blast by Taylor to be scored the new leader.

Hile would power out to a straightaway lead by lap twenty with Taylor, Wight, Jackson Gill, and McLaughlin showing in the top-five.

On lap twenty-one Taylor suddenly slowed with a broken rear shock, ending his best race of the season.

Over the final laps there was no stopping Chris Hile as he would outlast late yellows and outrun Larry Wight for his second consecutive win and would strengthen his point lead. Tim Sears Jr., Max McLaughlin, and Jackson Gill finished third through fifth.

The 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Richard Murtaugh lead the opening early laps before Tony Finch II would power around Murtaugh and into the lead on lap four.

With ten laps showing on the scoring tower, Finch still showed the way, out front, leading by three car lengths over Kyle Devendorf behind the wheel of his brand-new Bicknell car. Murtaugh, Zach Sobotka, and Amy Holland were fast in the top-five.

Devendorf would hound the back bumper of Finch for a number of laps, when he would use the top of the speedway to drive into the lead on lap sixteen. Once out front, there was no stopping Kyle Devendorf from his first career Brewerton Speedway DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman victory. Tony Finch, Zach Sobotka, Richard Murtaugh, and Amy Holland completed the top-five.

Matt Kitts would lead the opening four laps of the 20-lap Mod Lite feature when Clayton Brewer blasted from third place to the lead in one move on lap five.

At the halfway point, Kyle Demo would run down and drive by Brewer and into the top-spot on lap ten.

Once out-front, Demo would hold off challenges from Brewer for the popular win. Matt Kitts, Jammer Applegate, and Tom Mackey finished third through fifth.

Ray Bechler and Damien Bechler would both lead laps in the 15-lap Four-Cylinder feature before Chris Bonoffski made the winning pass on lap seven. Damien Bechler, Ray Bechler, Kingston Sprauge, and Clayton Koch finished second through fifth.

This Friday, June 17 is one of the most popular nights of the season with race fans when Thompson & Johnson Equipment Company will present family Autograph Night.

During intermission, fans will be able to come on the front straightaway to get up close to all the cars, meet their favorite drivers for pictures, autographs, driver hero cards and other giveaways.

On the high-speed exciting race card, we will see the ground shaking DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

Adult G/A is $15.00. 18 years old and younger are free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot laps 6:00 pm. Racing starts at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected] . For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

The Wild Animal Park & Ameritool Night June 10 Results

Tracey Road Equipment Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 5H-Chris Hile[14]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight[10]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[15]; 4. 8H-Max McLaughlin[11]; 5. 60-Jackson Gill[7]; 6. X-Chad Phelps[21]; 7. Z4-JJ Courcy[20]; 8. 63-Adam Roberts[26]; 9. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[19]; 10. 24-James Witko Jr[24]; 11. 38-Tim Harris[23]; 12. 9X-Tyler Trump[18]; 13. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[9]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[3]; 15. 36-Ben Bushaw[1]; 16. 11T-Jeff Taylor[4]; 17. 02-Roy Bresnahan[6]; 18. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[8]; 19. 19X-Andy Noto[2]; 20. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[13]; 21. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[12]; 22. 7Z-Zachary Payne[5]; 23. 22G-Gil Tegg Jr[16]; 24. 88-Joe August Jr[17]; 25. 4-Michelle Courcy[22]; 26. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[25]

358 Modified Bonus – $300. $200. $100: Nick Krause, Andy Noto, Jeff Prentice.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[5]; 2. 0-Tony Finch II[6]; 3. 38-Zach Sobotka[10]; 4. 33-Richard Murtaugh[2]; 5. 5-Amy Holland[8]; 6. 6-Cody Manitta[11]; 7. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[20]; 8. 28-Alan Fink[14]; 9. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[16]; 10. 80X-Mike Button[3]; 11. 28X-Stephen Marshall[4]; 12. R1-Riley Rogala[24]; 13. R19-Dale Caswell[22]; 14. 16-Earl Rudy[18]; 15. 77L-Buddy Leathley[1]; 16. 1J-John Wilber[23]; 17. 16X-Savannah Laflair[21]; 18. 19C-Brandon Carvey[13]; 19. 30-Michael Root[12]; 20. 10G-Austin Germinio[15]; 21. AONE-Bucky Hayes[19]; 22. 29-Matt Caprara[7]; 23. 51-Richard Townsend Jr[9]; 24. (DNS) 01R-Robert Gage

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Ryan Dolbear.

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 22-Kyle Demo[12]; 2. 155-Clayton Brewer III[8]; 3. 5K-Matt Kitts[2]; 4. 13-Jammer Applegate II[1]; 5. 99-Thomas Mackey[10]; 6. 55-Joseph Garafolo[7]; 7. 11-Billy Applebee[3]; 8. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[5]; 9. 06-Mike Mullen[13]; 10. 0-Mark Stevens[9]; 11. 16-Tucker Halliday[6]; 12. 7J-Joel Moller[4]; 13. (DNS) 8BALL-Kelly Skinner

Mirabito Four Cylinders – (15 Laps): 1. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[9]; 2. 5M-Damien Bechler[6]; 3. 26R-Ray Bechler[2]; 4. 29K-Kingston Sprague[1]; 5. 67K-Clayton Koch[3]; 6. 99-Walt VanEpps[4]; 7. 8X-Cody Thomas[10]; 8. 360-Samuel Curcie[8]; 9. 116-Jamie Radley[5]; 10. (DNS) 113-Nate Powers

