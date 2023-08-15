OSWEGO, NY – Dave Cliff started in fifth, first drove by Kyle Perry and Jason Spaulding – and after an exciting battle with teenaged rookie Talen Hawksby, took over second with 11 laps remaining before capitalizing on a turn three slip by race leader Robbie Wirth with four to go to win his second J&S Paving 350 Super main of the season in the Barbeau No. 50.

It has been quite the past few weeks for Cliff, who has a win at Oswego last month, a second in the 350 portion of the Hy-Miler Nationals at Sandusky Speedway in Ohio, a second at Oswego a week ago, and now his third career win in the 350 Super division at the Speedway – good for his 22nd overall victory at the Steel Palace between the Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Super divisions.

“That was a great race, everyone raced real clean,” said Cliff. “Talen (Hawksby) and I went back and forth. I passed him and then slipped up in turn four and he got back by me, but it looked like he was getting loose and we were both able to catch Robbie (Wirth) a little bit and he also kept getting looser and looser. I was under him once on the front stretch, but he didn’t know I was there, so I gave him time to gather it back up and then he just had one big wiggle in three and four and that’s all I needed to get through. Thanks to Woodchuck Saloon, Lakeside Restaurant, Midstate Tree Service and Joe’s Jerky for all of the support the whole year.”

Putting together a career afternoon was 17 year old Wirth in the No. 4, who won his first heat race in a 350 Super on Saturday night before leading the first 26 laps of the postponed feature on Sunday afternoon.

Despite going sideways while in the lead with four to go, it was still a weekend to remember for ‘The Wrench’ as he picked up his first ever podium finish in a Supermodified.

“I got a little loose as it went on,” mentioned Wirth. “The right rear was burned up. I just about blistered it. We’ll just have to come back next week and try again. It was good to be out in front though and I owe it all to Dan Dennie. He set the car up and the thing was a rocketship all day. I’ve got to thank J&S Paving, Atlas Blacktop, Ambitious Amber’s Cleaning Service, and Canale Insurance.”

Hawksby, the 16 year old third generation driver, drove an excellent race, putting on a thrilling side by side duel with veteran Cliff on more than one occasion, to settle for third – the second podium finish of his rookie season.

Perry finished in fourth and New England out of towner John Leonard would round out the top five ahead of rookie Brendan Young in sixth.

Championship leader Josh Sokolic, who made his first ever start in a Supermodified earlier in the afternoon, driving the Soule Racing No. 32 to an 11th place finish in the Winged Challenge, pitted just after the drop of the green due to electrical problems.

Its Best Western PLUS / Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront and LaGraf’s Pub & Grill ‘TEAL PALACE’ Track Championship Night at the Speedway this Saturday, August 19, with track titles being decided for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers. A driver autograph session will take place at 5:30pm on the front stretch and a gigantic fireworks display will conclude the program.

Adult admission tickets for the Speedway’s regular season finale are just $20 with kids 16 and under admitted FREE with a paid adult.

Despite his misfortune this past weekend, Sokolic still maintains his points lead at 35 markers over Cliff, who has moved into second by just five points ahead of Perry. Spaulding and Wirth remain fourth and fifth in the standings.

For more information on this weekend’s event, visit the track website at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also LIKE the Oswego Speedway on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

RESULTS

Circle T Ready Mix and Shea Concrete Oswego Winged Super Challenge #3

J&S Paving 350 Super 30

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 50 DAVE CLIFF, 2. 4 ® Robbie Wirth, 3. 79 ® Talen Hawksby, 4. 20 Kyle Perry, 5. 12 John Leonard, 6. 75 ® Brendan Young, DNF 7. 23 Jason Spaulding, 8. 31 Nick Barzee, 9. 26 Josh Sokolic, 10. 04 Cameron Rowe

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 4 ® Robbie Wirth, 2. 50 Dave Cliff, 3. 23 Jason Spaulding, 4. 75 ® Brendan Young, 5. 12 John Leonard, 6. 20 Kyle Perry, 7. 31 Nick Barzee, 8. 79 ® Talen Hawksby, 9. 26 Josh Sokolic, 10. 04 Cameron Rowe

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25): #50 Dave Cliff

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer (Pizza & Wings): #4 Robbie Wirth

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related