OSWEGO – More than 100 entries made the return of the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic a resounding success, with Dan Marsden ruling the day on his way to a total of four main event victories as the pilot of the No. 81.

Marsden bested stellar fields in Clone Light, Clone Heavy, PRO Clone 360 and Open to earn a total of $500 in winner’s cash and four beautiful champion’s rings from JP Jewelers.

In Clone Heavy, Marsden topped Seth Whitney, Kyle Weeks, Jeffrey Chapman and Thomas Montgomery for the victory while besting Whitney, Montgomery, David Hackett Jr. and Trent Smith in Clone Light.

PRO Clone 360 saw Marsden inherit the lead when Matt Matteson caught the restart cone around the halfway point of the event, which resulted in a two position penalty on another restart. From there Marsden held on to win the $500 to win, 50-lapper, over Whitney, Matteson, Montgomery and Hackett.

The Open main event went slightly easier for Marsden as he lapped all but one competitor, ending ahead of Tom Perrin, Michael McLaughlin, Lewis Lewis and Corey Norton.

The only other senior division up for grabs was Clone Super Heavy and it resulted in a fantastic finish between Chance Weaver and Quillon Dann. Dann, the winner of the kartway’s Battle at the Bullring in August was looking to go back-to-back, but a late race restart gave Weaver an opportunity at the lead and he took advantage. Weaver led just one lap on his way to the win over Jordan Sullivan, Dann, Cameron Taylor and Jason Moll.

Junior division action started with Jr. Red Clone and it was again Luke Holmes going to victory. Holmes held off a late charging Mason Simmons for the win with Bryson Gill, Harlow Russell and Liam Pakenham finishing the top five.

Jr. Green Clone was a runaway victory for Addisyn Roger over Richard Yelle, Callen Cleary and Chandler Remp.

Nigel Pendykoski swept Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted once again topping Logan Brown, Mason Beshures, Dylan Clemons and Ian McLaughlin in Blue while besting Aidan McCollister, Riley Begy, Haily Brownell and Rylynn Bain in Unrestricted.

Savannah Simmons drove to a Classic victory in Jr. Purple Clone by outrunning Billy Whittaker, Tehanonsakahnion Thompson and Connor Morrison.

The King of the Kartway Series will conclude with the Fall Frenzy 200 on Friday, September 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions on this night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for PRO Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.

For more information contact Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or [email protected].

Oswego Kartway can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.

Oswego Kartway ?JP Jewelers Classic?Thursday, September 1??Jr. Red Clone?Feature (20-laps): 1. 8 – LUKE HOLMES, 2. 98 – Mason Simmons, 3. 60 – Bryson Gill, 4. 44 – Harlow Russell, 5. 42 – Liam Pakenham, 6. 75 – Tucker Coleman, 7. 10 – Bennett Malbeuf

Jr. Green Clone?Feature (20-laps): 1. 9 – ADDISYN ROGER, 2. 52 – Richard Yelle, 3. 17 – Callen Cleary, 4. 923 – Chandler Remp

Jr. Blue Clone?Feature (20-laps): 1. 78 – NIGEL PENDYKOSKI, 2. 9 – Logan Brown, 3. 11 – Mason Beshures, 4. 23 – Dylan Clemons, 5. 48 – Ian McLaughlin, 6. 33 – Corban Dubois, 7. 31 – Page Smith, 8. 10R – Riley Begy, 9. 13 – Chase Crumb, 10. 07 – Emma Spaulding

Jr. Purple Clone?Feature (20-laps): 1. 98 – SAVANNAH SIMMONS, 2. 109 – Billy Whittaker, 3. 88X – Tehanonsakahnion Thompson, 4. 38 – Connor Morrison

Jr. Unrestricted?Feature (20-laps): 1. 78 – NIGEL PENDYKOSKI, 2. 98T – Aidan McCollister, 3. 10R – Riley Begy, 4. 747 – Haily Brownell, 5. 8RY – Rylynn Bain

Clone Heavy?Feature (25-laps): 1. 81 – DAN MARSDEN, 2. 505 – Seth Whitney, 3. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 4. 23 – Jeffrey Chapman, 5. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 6. 92CR – Courtney Robins, 7. 545 – Adam Collins, 8. 7 – Landon Dubois, 9. 33 – Chris Natoli, 10. 83X – Cody Bayne, 11. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 12. 01 – Seth Perrin, 13. 13 – William Young, 14. 47 – Matt Matteson

Clone Light?Feature (25-laps): 1. 81 – DAN MARSDEN, 2. 505 – Seth Whitney, 3. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 4. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 5. X – Trent Smith, 6. 8 – Sean Simmons, 7. 17 – Kenzie Graham, 8. 77 – Jeff Champagne, 9. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 10. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 11. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 12. 23 – John Palmieri, 13. 80X – Anthony Scott

Clone Super Heavy?Feature (25-laps): 1. 45 – CHANCE WEAVER, 2. 72 – Jordan Sullivan, 3. 829 – Quillon Dann, 4. 8 – Cameron Taylor, 5. 10X – Jason Moll, 6. 13 – Kyle Watson, 7. 17 – Mark Kapuscinski, 8. 55 – Rusty Natoli, 9. 72 – Hunter Hollenbeck, 10. 11 – Nick McGill, 11. 15 – Tyler Henry, 12. 4W – Logan Winn, 13. 23J – Eric Jewett

PRO Clone 360?Feature (25-laps): 1. 81 – DAN MARSDEN ($500), 2. 505 – Seth Whitney ($250), 3. 47 – Matt Matteson ($125), 4. 24 – Thomas Montgomery ($75), 5. 82 – David Hackett Jr. ($50), 6. 01 – Seth Perrin, 7. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 8. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 9. 23 – John Palmieri, 10. X – Trent Smith, 11. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 12. 33 – Chris Natoli, 13. 8 – Sean Simmons??PRP PRO Clone 360 Fast Time: 01 – Seth Perrin ($100)

Open?Feature (25-laps): 1. 81 – DAN MARSDEN, 2. 16 – Tom Perrin, 3. 48 – Michael McLaughlin, 4. 21X – Lewis Lewis, 5. 95 – Corey Norton, 6. 31 – Richard Jordal

Remaining JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series Schedule??Friday, September 23?Fall Frenzy 200?Eight Points Classes?$1,500 to win ‘Fall Frenzy 200’ for PRO Clone 360, 200-laps (cautions count)

Points Classes (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory for All Classes)?Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone | Small Pipe, Drum Clutch (5-7 yrs., 225 lbs.)?In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (7-9 yrs., 250 lbs.)?In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (9-13 yrs., 275 lbs.)?Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (12-15 yrs., 310 lbs.)?Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (13-15 yrs., 325 lbs.)?Burritt Motors Clone Light | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 340 lbs.)?Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 375 lbs.)?Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 400 lbs. – Driver 200 lbs. w/gear)

Lucky 7’s Landscaping PRO Clone 360 (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory): Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 360 lbs.)

