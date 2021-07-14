FULTON, NY – If you are a fan of Modified racing, then the Fulton Speedway is where you want to be this Saturday, July 17 on Regional Truck & Trailer night at the speedway.

The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will resume their June 19 35-lap feature that was postponed because of rain on lap 7. Dave Marcuccilli and Marshall Hurd will lead the star-studded 34-car field back to the green.

After the June 19 completed feature, the night will go right into a complete racing card of Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Have you always wanted to go out on the Fulton Speedway and go fast? Saturday night is your chance in the One-on-One Spectator ‘Grocery Getter’ Minivan & Station Wagon races. All you need to compete is a street legal Minivan or Station Wagon and a helmet. After buying your general admission ticket sign up at the track office in the midway.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Pits will open at 4:00 pm, grandstands 5:00 pm, racing 7:00 pm.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds – 1. Larry Wight (400) 2. Ron Davis III (391) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (386) 4. Pat Ward (380) 5. Dave Marcuccilli (338).

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – 1. Chris Mackey (464) 2. Matt Janczuk (462) 3. Amy Holland (422) 4. Tyler Corcoran (386) 5. Jack Meeks (378).

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models – 1. Chad Homan (872) 2. Chris Fleming (852) 3. Sean Beardsley (830) 4. Kevan Cook (825) 5. Bret Belden (813).

The speedway would like to thank longtime marketing partner Regional Truck & Trailer.

Regional Truck and Trailer is a network of commercial truck and trailer dealerships servicing Western New York and Northwest Pennsylvania with primary locations in Rochester/Henrietta, Geneva and Buffalo, and affiliate locations in Jamestown, Portville and Painted Post, New York. Regional Truck and Trailer offers the largest selection of trailer trucks and tractor-trailers for sale with an inventory of heavy and medium-duty new and used trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, aluminum flatbeds, wreckers, and rollbacks, as well as long- and short-term rentals. We also sell a vast array of commercial vehicle parts and service all makes of commercial trucks and trailers, including warranty and collision repair.

To see all the services they have to offer, go to www.regionalinternational.com or call 800-836-0409.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track social media pages.

Press release written By Dave Medler

