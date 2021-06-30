Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek, Modifieds, Silent Auction To Help Animals Headline Fulton Speedway July 3 Racing

FULTON, NY – There is a big night of racing this Saturday, July 3 at the Fulton Speedway to celebrate America’s independence weekend presented by NAPA Auto Parts.

The popular methanol breathing ‘Winged Warriors’ Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will be invading the ‘Highbanks’ as part of their CNY Speedweek. The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will make it a night of high-speed racing excitement. Late Models have the night off.

Back on Memorial Day weekend the Empire Super Sprints put on a fantastic show when local fan favorite Jason Barney outdueled Paulie Colagiovanni, Shawn Donath, Larry Wight and Jonathan Preston.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 with everyone 18 years old and younger, free. Pit admission is $40. Pit gates open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

It is well known when there is a need, the racing community steps up in a big way. This Saturday in the speedway midway the annual silent auction to benefit Bernard’s Beagle Rescue and Misfits Animal Rescue & Sanctuary will take place.

To see everything they do to help our furry friends who count on us for health and love, please visit www.bernardsbeaglerescue.com and www.misfitsanimalrecuse.com. They can also be found on Facebook by putting their name in the search box.

The speedway would like to thank major marketing partner NAPA Auto Parts for sponsoring Saturday night’s event. They also sponsor the weekly Chase Elliott award for the Sportsman division at the Fulton Speedway and the sister track Brewerton Speedway.

Since 1936, NAPA continues to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

In the U.S., NAPA now includes over 60 distribution centers, 15,000 NAPA Auto Care Centers and more than 6,000 independently-owned and company-owned stores. NAPA carries an extensive inventory of more than 400,000 parts for automotive and industrial applications.

To find a NAPA near you please visit www.napaonline.com and also like the Syracuse area NAPA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAPA.NewYork.Pennsylvania . Remember to support those who support racing.

Top Five Division Point Standings:

(Modifieds) 62X. Tim Sears Jr. (306) 32R. Ron Davis III (291) 99L. Larry Wight (284) 42P. Pat Ward (284) M1. Dave Marcuccilli (240).

(Sportsman) 33X. Matt Janczuk (380) 3M. Chris Mackey (364) 64. Tyler Corcoran (332) 5H. Amy Holland (320) 6M. Cody Manitta (309).

(Late Model off July 2) 91. Chad Homan (765) 10. Chris Fleming (743) 3X. Kevan Cook (720) 93. Sean Beardsley (719) 160. Max Hill (717).

Any questions you may have about the racing season and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or co[email protected] and like the speedway social media pages.

Press release written By Dave Medler

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...