BREWERTON, NY – Kick off your American Independence celebration weekend at the Brewerton Speedway Friday, July 1 with two of America’s race cars headlined by Big Block Modifieds and Sprint Cars presented by the Reagan Companies out of Marcellus, NY.

The stars and cars of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will invade the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ with stop number three in their annual Speedweek. Joining ESS will be the grandstand shaking 800 horsepower Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders. The AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites have the week off.

Adult G/A is $25.18 years old & younger G/A is free. Pits (All Ages) $40. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot laps are at 5:50 pm, with racing starting at 7:00 pm.

Camping is free. Please follow the sign along the tree line for the camping area.

Top-Five Division Point Standings coming into July 1.

Modifieds: 1. 5H – Chris Hile (326): 2. 99L – Larry Wight (316): 3. 8H – Max McLaughlin (282): 4. 98H – Jimmy Phelps (263): 5. 32R – Ron Davis III (260).

Sportsman: 1. 5 – Amy Holland (338): 2. 28 – Alan Fink (337): 3. 6 – Cody Manitta (322): 4. 38 – Zach Sobotka (314): R19 – Dale Caswell (308).

Four-Cylinders: 1. 5m – Damien Bechler (408): 2.16B – Chris Bonoffski (386): 3. 26R – Ray Bechler (340): 4. 67K – Clayton Koch (326): 5. 360 – Sam Curcie (296).

Mod Lites – Next Race July 8: 1. 06 – Mike Mullen (301): 2. 22 – Kyle Demo (293): 3. 155 – Clayton Brewer III (282): 4. 16 – Tucker Halliday (276): 5. 99 – Tom Mackey (264).

The Brewerton Speedway would like to thank marketing partner and event sponsor The Reagan Companies located at 8 E Main St, Marcellus, NY.

Reagan Companies has been a staple in the Syracuse, NY community since 1929. Even though our client list spreads over 15 states in the Northeast, our home remains where James F. Reagan opened the business almost nine decades ago–in the small town of Marcellus–11 miles west of the City of Syracuse.

We’re an independent insurance agency offering a broad scope of Risk Management and insurance solutions to help manage your potential risks. Collectively, our dedicated Risk Managers and team have decades of experience and work closely with clients to help you make important and informed decisions every day when it comes to your future.

Over the years, our agency has grown to one of the largest insurance and Risk Management firms in Central New York, thanks in large part to our over sixty dedicated employees. Today we serve as a trusted advisor for more than 4,000 personal and commercial insurance clients and over 450 wealth advisory clients.

To see everything the Regan Companies can do for you, please visit www.reaganinsurance.com or call (315) 673-2094. As always, support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com. And like the speedway social media pages.

