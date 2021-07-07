BREWERTON, NY – The racing at the Brewerton Speedway has been as hot as the summer weather and will continue this Friday, July 9 when NAPA Auto Parts presents a night of fast, affordable family fun at the speedway.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders plus a visit from the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.

The three top finishing 358-Modifieds will receive $300, $200 and $100 respectively in addition to their base purse.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 everyone 18 years old and younger, free. Pit admission is $35. Gates will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Last Friday Michael Maresca became the first driver to win more than one feature after he held off a rapidly closing Jimmy Phelps for his second win of the year.

Like the Modifieds, it took until last Friday to have the first repeat winner this season in the Sportsman. Chris Mackey won his second of the year after a classic edge-of-your-seat battle with Alan Fink over the final 5 laps.

Joe Isabell made his first night back in the Mod Lites after time away from the sport a good one as he picked up the big feature win.

Chris Bonoffski’s first start of the season in the 4-Cylinders equaled a trip to victory lane as he dominated the 15-lap feature.

Top-Five Division Point Standings coming into July 9.

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – Larry Wight (320) Jimmy Phelps (312) Tim Sears Jr. (300) Chris Hile (284) Billy Decker (260).

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – Zach Sobotka (348) Alan Fink (332) Amy Holland (326) Chris Mackey (316) Tyler Murray (298).

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – Justin Williams (276) Mike Mullen (266) Kyle Demo (254) Tom Mackey (253) Hunter Lawton (248).

Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders – Chuck Powelczyk (408) Quinn Wallis (372) Damian Bechler (362) Clayton Koch (260) Ray Bechler (234).

There is still time to sign up for wild and crazy Fleet Repairs $2,000-to-win Enduro 200 at the speedway on Friday, July 16. Rules are on the website by clicking the rules tab at the top of the page. Registration is available by clicking on the forms tab.

A big thanks goes out to major marketing partner and event sponsor NAPA Auto Parts.

NAPA Auto Parts supports the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class at the Fulton and Brewerton Speedways in 2021 for a special award each week. In line with NAPA’s sponsorship of Chase Elliott’s #9 car in the NASCAR Cup Series, the ninth-place finisher in each Sportsman feature will earn a $25 NAPA Gift Card courtesy of NAPA of Greater Syracuse.

Since 1936, NAPA continues to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

In the U.S., NAPA now includes over 60 distribution centers, 15,000 NAPA Auto Care Centers and more than 6,000 independently owned and company-owned stores. NAPA carries an extensive inventory of more than 400,000 parts for automotive and industrial applications.

To find a NAPA near you please visit www.napaonline.com and also like the Syracuse area NAPA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAPA.NewYork.Pennsylvania . Remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

