FULTON, NY – The fine folks from Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Eastern Paving pumped up the purse to an amazing $3000 for the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways Sportsman challenge at the Fulton Speedway on Saturday, August 5.

The race pits the top-five in the point standings from each track in a unique format.

A “revenge draw” format will set the line-up, with each driver drawing then giving their number to one of the other nine competitors, even if it’s number one.

Once the line-up is determined, the field will race as one for the first six laps of the event. Adopting a pursuit race format, the last place car at the completion of lap seven and each subsequent lap will be sent off the track by the race director.

When just two cars remain on the track, a caution will be thrown, with the leader at the time choosing a pill to determine which lane he/she starts in for a final two lap dash for the checkered and $800 payday.

Currently Andrew Buff (377 points) is the leading representative from Fulton Speedway, with Emmett Waldron (364), Richard Murtaugh (356), Kyle Devendorf (348) and Clayton Brewer III (340) all locked into the lucrative event.

Two more points races will decide the five drivers that will represent the Brewerton Speedway. Currently Zach Sobotka (388 points) shows the way with Chris Hulsizer (360), Richard Murtaugh (354), Steven Marshall (352) and Brandon Carvey (346) your top 5. Brett Sears (345), Kyle Devendorf (340) Cody Manitta (337), Dorian Wahdan (307) and Riley Rogala (301) are 6th – 10th and looking for two good outings the next couple of weeks to lock themselves in.

A driver will represent the track he ranks highest in. Alternates will be determined for drivers that qualified from each track and should a driver not be able to attend. The final field will be determined on Saturday, August 5.

Power Seal Challenge

1. $850

2. $450

3. $350

4. $300

5. $250

6. $200

7. $180

8. $160

9. $140

10. $120

About Power Seal:

As a family owned and operated business, Power Seal knows how important your home is to you. Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997. Sealing your driveway does not just make it look better; it protects the asphalt and helps reduce the chance of needing to repave the entire driveway. Questions regarding your driveway? Tom Juno, owner, and manager, works at every job site to make sure Power Seal customers are more than pleased with the results of their work.

Power Seal Driveway Sealing has experience with both residential and commercial driveways, and parking lots. Your driveway and parking lot are the first things that your clients and business partners learn about you. From crack filling to asphalt repairs, sealing to line painting. A simple touch-up to your lot can go a long way in appearances. Call Tom at (315) 622-5221 or log onto www.cusepowerseal.com for a detailed quote on your sealing project.

About Tarvia Seal:

Established in 1973, Tarvia Seal Corporation is a family owned and operated pavement maintenance company. They offer a complete line of sealing, sealcoating, crack sealing, line striping and sweeping services to commercial, municipal, and residential customers. Tarvia Seal Corp. has earned an excellent reputation due to their high-quality execution, exceptional customer service and extensive industry knowledge. Now, serving customers throughout Syracuse and surrounding counties. Call Tarvia Seal at 315-458-1399 or visit www.tarviaseal.com for a quote.

About Eastern Paving:

Improve the Curb Appeal of Your Business and invest in expert paving services to add a complete look to your property. Let the professionals at Eastern Paving help you with all your commercial paving needs. At our locally owned business, your satisfaction is our top priority. A wide Range of Commercial Paving Services includes asphalt paving, asphalt repairs, complete tear outs, concrete paving, crack filling, leveling, grading, new construction, patching (patchwork), parking lots, resurfacing, and sealcoating. Locally owned in Cicero, Contact Eastern Paving at 315-288-5317 or [email protected]

Any questions you might have about either speedway contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 374-1168.

