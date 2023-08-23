FULTON, NY – One of the most fun nights of the season will take place on Saturday, August 26, at the Fulton Speedway when Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Burdick Ford, and Burkes Home Centers present a night of high-speed racing, capped off with the wild and unpredictable fan favorite H2No Boat Race.

At 6:00 p.m., the night with kickoff with the Tracey Road Sail Panel Modified and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks holdover features from August 12.

After those two features there will be a full race card of Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

Who needs water for a boat race? At the Fulton Speedway you don’t. The night will be capped off with the crazy chaos, destruction, and edge of your seat excitement from the $1000-to-win H2No Boat Race. Who will be the last one standing with at least one piece of their boat still attached to their vehicle?

Also on Saturday night, DOT Foods Back to School Jr. Fan Backpack Giveaway will take place in the midway.

August 26 Admission: Adult G/A: $20. 18 Years & Under: Free. Pit Passes: DIRTcar Member: $35. Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m. – Grandstands: 5:00 p.m. – Hot Laps: 5:15 -Racing Begins: 6:00 p.m..

Only two-point races remain to crown the 2023 Track Champions.

Top-Five Division Point Standings.

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (512) 2. Larry Wight (440) 3. Dave Marcuccilli (432) 4. Billy Dunn (414) 5. Ronnie Davis III (403).

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman: 1. Andrew Buff (434) 2. Richard Murtaugh (412) 3. Emmett Waldron (402) 4. Kyle Devendorf (390) 5. Cody Manitta (379).

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks: 1. John Pietrowicz (516) 2. Jim Evans (460) 3. Adam Hunt (434) 4. Mike Watkins (426) 5. Edward Stevens (424).

Thanks goes out to major marketing partner and event sponsor Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux located just minutes north of the Brewerton Speedway at 309 US – 11, Central Square. They are also the pace car provider for the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways, plus the title sponsor of the Hobby Stock division at the Fulton Speedway.

“Billy Whittaker and his team do so much for our tracks and the racing community as whole,” said Fulton and Brewerton Track Manager Cory Reed, “Every time they present an event at Fulton or Brewerton they bring so much to the table for our fans with giveaways and presentations. They are a class group to work with.”

If you are in the market for a new car or truck, look no further than Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux, they are just a quick run north of Brewerton Speedway on Rt. 11 between Brewerton and Central Square. Check out their website www.trophyauto.com for a selection of over 250 vehicles. Looking for a nice car for $30, $40 or $50 dollars a week? They have them. Or how about Billy’s Showcase Cars, year-old, late model, low mileage cars for only $60 a week. Check out their like new TRUX for only $70 bucks a week.

They are also an official NAPA Auto Care Center, serving all of Central New York, Syracuse, and Surrounding Areas.

Need financing? Click on their 40 second finance application right now. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, nice cars and trux that are Good to Go! To see the great inventory, they have to offer please visit www.trophyauto.com (315) 668-CARS. As always, support those who support racing.

Burdick Ford who is also an August 26 event sponsor and major marketing partner with their continued support as the title sponsor of the weekly Jr. Fan Club bike giveaway at the Brewerton Speedway.

Stress-Free Car-Shopping

Here at Burdick Ford, it is our mission to be the automotive home of drivers in the Central Square, NY area. We provide a vast selection of new and used vehicles, exceptional car care and customer service with a smile!

Speaking of new Ford models, you have your pick of our showroom. Our local dealership keeps a great stock of used cars, trucks, and SUVs in inventory. With competitive prices offered on every pre-owned model for sale on our lot, you will not find a reason to visit any other dealership in Central Square.

Need Financing for Your Next Ford?

If you are thinking about leasing or buying a vehicle but hesitant about the financing, perhaps you’ve not had an opportunity to check out Burdick Ford in Central Square. The car lot is filled with inventory which Burdick Ford is ready to move out. In other words, it is a great time to buy or lease while letting our team of finance experts work out a monthly payment plan you can smile about. Due to their on-going relationships with financial institutions, they have been able to get financing easily arranged for you. Our finance team is hard-working and creative so you can trust in them. Go online and choose the car you would like to test drive, then stop by Burdick Ford and do just that. Residents of Central Square, Oswego, Fulton, and Cicero are bound to find something on the lot that, as they say, has their name on it. Bring your enthusiasm and your down payment and let our team of finance professionals take the guesswork out of financing so you can just drive off our lot.

To learn more about their new and used inventory, service, and award-winning staff before, during and after the sale, please visit https://www.burdickford.com or call Sales: 888-313-3203 Service: (315) 459-6090 Parts: (315) 668-7102.

A thank you goes out to Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Fulton and Oswego; they are one of the longest supporters of the Fulton Speedway on a yearly basis.

Welcome to Burke’s DO IT BEST Home Center. We provide a wide assortment of hardware, lumber, tools and building supplies and have been serving Homeowners and Professional Contractors since 1926. We have two locations to serve you better: Oswego, NY and Fulton, NY. We are committed to providing quality materials and excellent customer service.

If we do not have what you are looking for in stock, we can order it for you from our warehouse and have it ready for pickup in a couple of days. We cater to DIYers for all of your DIY projects!!

Burke’s two locations are at 65 N. Second St. in Fulton (315) 592-2244. The Oswego location is 38 E. Second (315) 343-6147. To see everything, they have for all your project needs www.burkesdoitbest.com or stop in to either location for all their professional advice.

37th Annual Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend tickets are now available by clicking on the link below.

http://www.fultonspeedway.com/outlaw200ticketinfo/

Any questions you might have and for marketing and sponsorship opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

