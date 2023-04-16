FULTON, NY – Seems just like yesterday the 2023 racing season seemed far away as the offseason days seem to go by so slowly. That is no longer the case as the Fulton Speedway staff has been hard at work preparing for the season that is right on our doorstep.

First up, in one week, Saturday, April 22 will be the first on track activity for teams to prepare for the Highbank Holdup and the season. It is open to any dirt race car. Pits will open at noon, with cars on the track from 2:00 pm-4:00pm. Grandstands are free, with the pits at $25.

On Friday, April 28 the long wait is over as Strada Mia Italian Restaurant will present night one of the Highbank Holdup Weekend.

The methanol breathing, winged warriors of the Empire Super Sprints will headline Friday night on their 40th Anniversary season for the $2000-to-win top prize.

Joining ESS will be the track points opener for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. The Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour will be in action, plus hot laps for the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds for their big race on Saturday.

Camping is Free south of the pit road only.

Friday:

Adult G/A – $25

18 years and younger – Free.

Pits:

ESS/ DIRTcar/ IMCA Members – $35

Non-Members – $40

Pits Open – 4:00 pm

Grandstands Open – 5:00 pm.

Hot Laps- 5:45 pm.

Racing Starts – 7:00 pm.

On Saturday, April 29 the cars and stars of the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will invade the speedway with the best drivers in the division from the Northeast and Canada. A strong field of Fulton regulars led by Track Champion Tim Sears Jr., series champion Dave Marcuccilli, Ron Davis III, Marshall Hurd, Andrew Ferguson, and others will be looking to keep the cash and trophy on home turf.

The 2022 event saw Billy Decker go to victory lane over Jimmy Phelps, Billy Dunn, Ryan Bartlett, and Mike Mahaney as almost fifty cars attempted to qualify.

Joining the 358 Modifieds will be the highly competitive DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. Not only will it be when track points start, they will also be battling for a coveted qualifying spot in the prestigious Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout during the 37th Annual Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend, September 29-30.

A strong field of Mirabito Four Cylinders is expected as they will be vying for the $500-to-win Four Cylinder Open.

Saturday:

Adult G/A – $30.

18 years & younger – Free.

Pits:

DIRTcar Members – $40.

Non-Members – $45.

Pits Open – 2:00 pm.

Grandstands – 4:00 pm.

Hot Laps – 5:00 pm.

Racing – 6:00 pm.

Any questions you might have about the 2023 racing season, plus sponsorship and marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at [email protected], or call (315) 593-6531.

For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com. And like the speedway social media pages.

