FULTON – The driver’s draw at the Fulton Speedway Modified Outlaw 200 this year will feature a new wrinkle, a “Second Chance.”

Drivers that draw poorly will have a chance at redemption. The “Second Chance” draw will afford a driver the chance to toss his/her original number and draw again. But there are rules. A second draw must happen immediately after the driver’s initial draw. The initial number drawn is tossed away and forfeited, and no other driver may take it. The cost of the “Second Chance” will be $100 and must be paid at the time of the second draw. All “Second Chance” draw money accumulated will be split amongst all Saturday heat winners.

For all rules, entry information and all things Outlaw Weekend, click the Outlaw 200 link on www.fultonspeedway.com.

In less than 24 hours, the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend will kick off the party and festival of speed with camping opening on Wednesday, September 28 at 5:00 pm.

36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Wednesday, September 28

Camping lot opens for the weekend: 5:00 pm

No Pre-Sale Camping Permits. Camping Lots Assigned Upon Arrival. $75 for the weekend

Thursday, September 29

Early Hauler Parking: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, September 30

• $1200-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stock Series (30 Laps)

• $500-to-winAmeriCU Credit Union IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25 Laps)

• $1000-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open (25 Laps)

• $500-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock Showdown (25-Laps)

• E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20 Laps)

• 15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (Winners Earn 17th – 20th Place Starting Spots in Outlaw 200)

• Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout DIRTcar Series Heats (8-Laps) Consolations (10-Laps)

Early Hauler Parking: 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Pit Gate Opens: 2:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 4:30 pm

Hot Laps: 5:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 6:30 pm

Adult GA – $30

Ages 6-18 GA – $10

Reserved – $35

Pits – $40

Saturday, October 1

• 36th Annual $20,000-to-win Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

• Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Series Shootout

Pit Gates Open: 1:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 2:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 5:00 pm

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship: Approx. 8:00 pm

36th Annual Modified Outlaw 200: Approx. 8:30 pm

Adult GA – $40

Ages 6-18 GA – $15

Reserved – $45

Pits – $50

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...