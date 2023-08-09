FULTON, NY – This Saturday, August 12, the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds will add sail panels to the cars as a tune-up for the rapidly approaching Fulton Speedway Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend Sept 28-29-30.

Also racing this Saturday presented by Custom Truck One Source is the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

The Mechanics races return, plus Jr. Fans will be part of the race night with Jr. Fan Power Wheel races during intermission. Parents can sign their kids up at the Ellen Krassowski Allstate Insurance Jr. Fan Club table.

August 12 Admission.

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Passes

DIRTcar Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps Start: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

August 5 Feature Winners: Tim Sears Jr. (Modifieds) Jason Parkhurst Jr. (Sportsman) Dave Kingsley (Novice Sportsman) Brennan Fitzgibbons (Hobby Stocks)

Only three-point races remain to crown 2023 Track Champions.

Top Five Division Point Standings.

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (512) 2. Larry Wight (440) 3. Dave Marcuccilli (432) 4. Billy Dunn (414) 5. Ronnie Davis III (403).

Sportsman: 1. Andrew Buff (434) 2. Richard Murtaugh (412) 3. Emmett Waldron (402) 4. Kyle Devendorf (390) 5. Cody Manitta (379).

Hobby Stocks: 1. John Pietrowicz (516) 2. Jim Evans (460) 3. Adam Hunt (434) 4. Mike Watkins (426) 5. Edward Stevens (424).

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank event sponsors Custom Truck One Source and Jammers Sports Bar & Restaurant.

About Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc., is a leading “one-stop-shop” provider of specialty equipment serving customers in the growing electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, rail and infrastructure end-markets in North America. Custom Truck One Source offers its customers what they need to maintain, repair, upgrade and install critical infrastructure assets. Custom Truck One Source offers a full suite of solutions, including equipment rental, new and used equipment sales, and aftermarket parts, service tools and accessories.

To see everything, they have to offer go to www.customtruck.com and like their social media pages.

Any questions you might have and for marketing and advertising opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]

For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Rte. 57, Fulton, NY.

