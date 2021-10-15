By Dave Medler

FULTON – Facing a highly unfavorable weather forecast, track officials have been forced to postpone the Rocket Racing Setups $2,000-to-win Fall Foliage Enduro 200 scheduled for Saturday, October 16 until April of 2022.

The Sportsman and 4-cylinder portions of the event have been canceled. Track officials have tentatively set Saturday, April 23 as the make-up date, with the 200 lap Enduro to follow open practice for Fulton’s regular racing divisions. Confirmation of that date will be announced in the coming months.

The postponement wraps up a successful 2021 racing season at the speedway. Track management would like to thank all officials and staff, fans, sponsors, and the hundreds of race teams that participated in Fulton Speedway events in 2021.

Plans are in motion for 2022. Please monitor the track social media pages and website for information as it becomes available. Point funds and awards will be distributed at the annual Winter Blast to be held in February. Details on that event are forthcoming.

