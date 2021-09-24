By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – The RUSH Late Models, Mod Lites, and Hobby Stocks will be front and center on day-one of the prestigious 35th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday & Saturday, October 1-2.

The RUSH Late Models will battle it out for 40-frenzied laps in the Brian Dolbear tribute race with $1,400 going to the victor and a place in the record books as an Outlaw 200 Weekend feature winner.

The 2019 race for the Late Models featured two & three-wide racing from the drop of the green, and wasn’t decided until the final lap, turn four drag race to the checkers. 2021 Track Champion & division all-time feature winner Chad Homan beat three-time event champion Charlie Sandercock by 0.012 and Andrew Hennessy by 0.930 of a second for the popular win. Jimmy Johnson and Steve Baldwin completed the top-five.

The lightning quick Mod Lites will be racing for the Mod Lite STARS East Coast Nationals Champion in a 25-lap battle royal.

The last Outlaw Weekend Mod Lite Championship was a slugfest between Canadian Jeffery May and local favorite Clayton Brewer. The finish was so close AMB scoring showed Brewer winning by a slim 0.002 at the finish. Justin Williams, Mike Mullen, and Tom Mackey finished third through fifth.

Anticipation and enthusiasm are high for the Hobby Stock Showdown 25. The race will be exciting and wide open with no racer having a home track advantage. Home track rules as written will be followed for every car entered.

For tickets, division registration, rules, race procedures, camping rules, and everything you need to know for an enjoyable Outlaw 200 Weekend, visit www.fultonspeedway.com and click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

Wednesday, September 29

5:00 pm-Camping lot opens for the weekend

No presale camping permits. Camping lots assigned upon arrival

Thursday, September 30

5:00 pm-7pm Early Hauler Parking

Friday, October 1

RUSH Late Models Brian Dolbear Tribute (40-Laps)

Mod Lite STARS East Coast Nationals (25-Laps)

Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder Open (25-Laps)

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20-Laps)

Hobby Stock Showdown (25-Laps)

15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (winners earn 17-20 starting spot in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (8-Laps) and consolations (10-Laps)

9:00 am-2:00 pm Early Hauler Parking

Noon-Ticket Sales Open

2:00 pm- Pit Gate Opens

4:30 pm- Grandstands Open

5:00 pm- Hot Laps

6:30 pm – Heat Races Begin

Adult General Admission (ages 19 & over) $30

Youth General Admission (ages 6-18) $10

All Reserved Seats – $35

Pits – $40

Saturday, October 2

35th Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

Noon Ticket Sales Open

11:00 am – Pit Opens

12:00 pm – Grandstands Open

5:00 pm – Heat Races Begin

Approx. 8:00 pm – Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Championship

Approx. 8:30 pm – 35th Annual Outlaw 200

Adult General Admission (ages 19 & older) $40

Youth General Admission (ages 6-18) $15

All Reserved Seats – $45

Pits – $50

Any question you might have please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news on Outlaw 200 Weekend go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

