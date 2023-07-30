FULTON, NY – With a very unfavorable wet weather forecast and taking into consideration the distance some of the competitors and fans travel, the decision has been made to cancel Saturday, July 29 racing.

The H2No Boat Race will now take place on Saturday, August 26 joining a full racing card of Modifieds, Sportsman, Novice Sportsman, and Hobby Stocks.

The August 26 Demo Cross will be rescheduled to 2024. The July 29 DIRTcar Sportsman Series will not be rescheduled.

Saturday, August 5 the Sportsman will take center stage when Ehrlich Pest Control presents the Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Eastern Paving Sportsman Challenge between the Brewerton Speedway top-five in points, and Fulton Speedway top-five in points. Also on tap is the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

Any questions you might have please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531.

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Fulton Speedway is located at 1603, Rte. 57, Fulton, NY.

