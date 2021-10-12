By Dave Medler

FULTON – The Fulton Speedway will close out their successful and fun 2021 racing season this Saturday, October 16.

Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the $2,000-to-win, wild and unpredictable Fall Foliage 200-Lap Enduro, presented by Rocket Racing Setups. Enduro registration and rules can be seen by clicking on the following link http://fultonspeedway.com/index2.php/fall-foliage-enduro/. Enduro car entry is discounted $25 until October 14 then $50 after October 14.

The Sportsman Fall Fun Run and the 4-Cylinder Open will also be in action. The 4-Cylinders will follow home track rules.

Saturdays Order of Events:

2:00 pm – Grandstands Open

2:00 pm – Pit Gate Opens – All Classes Draw at the gate with the handicapper – Enduro 200 driver register with the handicapper – Enduro 200 tech begins.

3:00 pm – Hot Laps – Sportsman – 4-Cylinder Open

4:00 pm – Heats – Sportsman (8-Laps) – 4-Cylinder (6-Laps)

Break – Track Groom – Enduro 200 Drivers Meeting at the pit building

Features – Sportsman (25-Laps) – 4-Cylinder Open (20-Laps)

Approx. 5:30 pm – Rocket Racing Setups Fall Foliage Enduro 200 – Halfway Break at Lap 100

Thank you to our great racers and fans for a fantastic 2021 season. See you next year.

Any questions you might have, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news heading into the 2022 racing season, visit www.fultonspeedway.com throughout the offseason and like the speedway Social Media pages.

