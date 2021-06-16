FULTON – Fast paced side-by-side racing plus destruction and mayhem highlight a fun night this Saturday, June 19 at the Fulton Speedway presented by RFH’s Hideaway.

High speed racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

The Late Model format is draw/redraw.

Then get ready for one of the more unique & wild events in racing, H2No water needed Boat Race.

Who says you need water to run a boat? At Fulton Speedway you do not.

With carnage and chaos around the speedway, who will be the last one standing with their boat still attached to their vehicle?

Adult grandstand admission is $20 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm, grandstands 5:00 pm, racing 7:00 pm.

Race fans, remember to wear yellow to bring awareness to Rhabdomyosarcoma and other childhood cancers.

In the midway as part of annual ‘Yellow Out’ there will be an auction, raffles, and other fun activities during the night. All money raised stays right in the area going to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank marketing partner RFH’s Hideaway for their continued yearly support and June 19 event sponsor.

RFH’s Hideaway located just south of the Speedway on Route 57 has been a longtime place for race fans and competitors to go before and after a night’s racing. Known for its friendly staff, banquet facility for special occasions and great menu it is no surprise it is a favorite place to stop not just during race season, but year-round. To see their great menu, go to www.rfhshideaway.com and like their Facebook page by putting their name in the search box.

Top-Five Point Standings coming into Saturday Night:

(Modifieds) 62x. Tim Sears Jr. (306) 32R. Ron Davis III (291) 99L. Larry Wight (284) 42p. Pat Ward (284) M1. Dave Marcuccilli (240).

(Sportsman) 33x. Matt Janczuk (324) 3m. Chris Mackey (316) 64. Tyler Corcoran (294) 5h. Amy Holland (274) 14AJ. AJ Miller (262).

(Late Models) 91. Chad Homan (657) 10. Chris Fleming (637) 93. Sean Beardsley (622) 3x. Kevan Cook (618) 160. Max Hill (613).

Any questions you might have about the 2021 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or call (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

