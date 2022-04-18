FULTON – If you like non-stop, no holds barred racing, then the Fulton Speedway is where you want to be on Saturday, April 23 when 180 Flood Drive Properties presents the $2000-to-win Spring Green Enduro 200 rescheduled from the fall of 2021.

There is also a Test & Tune for all divisions that will have plenty of track time prior to the Enduro.

If you have never seen a wild and insane Enduro, it is edge of your seat racing where drivers not only race each other but also race around what obstacles might be in front of them. Cars spin out, race around it. Muti-car tangle, hold your breath and race around it and hope you make it through. The action only stops if the track is blocked.

Pits open – 12:00 pm.

Grandstands Open – 1:00 pm.

Test & Tune on Track – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

180 Flood Properties $2000-to-win Spring Green Enduro 200 – 4:15 pm.

Adults – $15. 18 Years & Younger – Free. Pits (All Ages) – $25.

There is still time to register to race in the April 23 Enduro. Go to www.fultonspeedway.com. Once there click on the driver info page, then rules. Scroll down until you see the Spring Green Enduro 200 rules and entry form. If you were pre-registered from the postponed event in October 2021 the speedway has your registration on record.

Thanks go out to event sponsors and marketing partner, 180 Flood Drive Properties.

180 Flood Drive Properties is a scrap recycling center. You bring any scrap or junk cars in and get paid on the spot in cash for the weight. You can also call and have the cars picked up. To learn more, call them at (315) 592-4251 or stop by their location at 180 Flood Drive in Fulton, NY.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news visit the all-new website powered by My Race Pass at www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

