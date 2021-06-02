FULTON – This Saturday, June 5, the Fulton Speedway will be starting features with an exciting twist like the Indianapolis 500 and the Little 500 for Sprint Cars. All features will come to the initial green flag three-wide.

Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ presented by Compass Credit Union and Syracuse Haulers will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Top-Five Point Standings.

Modifieds. 99L. Larry Wight (206) 62x. Tim Sears Jr. (200) 42p. Pat Ward (192) 32R. Ron Davis III (175) 02. Roy Bresnahan (168).

Sportsman. 3M. Chris Mackey (216) 1. Jack Meeks (206) 33X. Matt Janczuk (204) 64. Tyler Corcoran (190) 31B. Ryan Dolbear (186).

Late Models. 91. Chad Homan (438) 10. Chris Fleming (418) 3X. Kevan Cook (417) 93. Sean Beardsley (413) 81. Bret Belden (410).

The Speedway would like to welcome marketing partner Compass Credit Union with locations in Oswego and Fulton.

Fans that bring their Fulton Speedway ticket stub from June 5 into the credit union’s Fulton location from June 7 through July 5 can become a Compass member for free. Compass will also enter a member’s favorite Fulton Speedway driver into a drawing for a $250 sponsorship.

Compass Federal Credit Union’s Fulton branch is located at 208 N. Second St., across from Mimi’s Drive-In.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com and like their social media page www.facebook.com/compassFCU.

Fulton Speedway would like to welcome back Syracuse Haulers, the official refuse and recycler of the Fulton & Brewerton Speedways located at 6223 Thompson Rd. Suite 1000.

Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal, Inc. is an independent company, locally owned and operated for over 20 years. We are a dependable, professional, full-service refuse company, providing a variety of recycling and waste removal programs for our residential, commercial and construction customers, including building demolition.

As a waste removal company, Syracuse Haulers takes extraordinary measures to provide our customers with quality and responsive services, along with the proper disposal and processing of recycling materials in a dependable and professional manner.

We are a top competitor in the Syracuse market. Our company services all of Onondaga, Cortland, Madison, Herkimer, Oneida and Oswego counties.

To see all the services Syracuse Haulers has to offer, go to www.syracusehaulers.com or call 315-426-6771.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Press release written by Dave Medler

