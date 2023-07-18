WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway returns to action this Sunday with the second round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores and the inaugural running of the Summer Nationals, featuring a $1,500 to win PRO Clone 360 main event.

All eight point classes will be in action Sunday, with PRO Clone 360 capping off the afternoon with a 35-lap A-Main.

Current championship point leaders include Ryan Barry & Bryson Gill (Jr. Red Clone), Derek Bird & Mason Sharts (Jr. Green Clone), Loik Robertson (Jr. Purple Clone), Riley Begy (Jr. Blue Clone), Dylan Clemons (Jr. Unrestricted), Seth Whitney (Clone Light), Dave Foti (Clone Heavy) and Nick Tryt (Clone Super Heavy).

Pit gates will open at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday with the driver’s meeting scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Hot laps will take place at 11 a.m., followed by time trials and the day’s racing events.

Online pre-entry for point classes is available via the Kart Pass app for $40, with PRO Clone 360 online pre-entry set at $65.

Online pre-entry will close on Thursday, July 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Day of point class entries are $50, with PRO Clone 360 set at $75.

Non-driver pit passes are $20, non-member driver pit passes are $15 and member driver pit passes are $10.

Sunday will also mark the second round of the Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions and Precision Racing Products PRO Kart Challenge. Kart Cup winner, Jamie Shutts, is the current championship leader over Tanner Emmons, Nigel Pendykoski, Jared John and Seth Whitney.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

2023 Weedsport Kartway Slack Karts Super Kart Series presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores Schedule

Sunday, July 23 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘Summer Nationals’ presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores

Burris Racing Tire Giveaway | (4) Sets

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Clone 360 $1,500 to win

Sunday, August 6 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘Short Port Shootout’ presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores

Burris Racing Tire Giveaway | (4) Sets

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Clone 360 $1,000 to win

PRO Clone Super Heavy $250 to win

PRO Jr. Unrestricted $250 to win

Sunday, September 17 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘James Shutts Memorial’ presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores

Burris Racing Tire Giveaway | (2) Sets

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Clone 360 $1,000 to win

PRO Clone Super Heavy $1,022 to win

Saturday, October 14 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘Octoberfest’ presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Blue Clone $250 to win

NYS Clone Invitational $500 to win

PRO Clone 360 $1,000 to win

Sunday, October 15 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘Octoberfest’ presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Jr. Unrestricted $500 to win

PRO Clone Super Heavy $500 to win

PRO Clone 360 $2,000 to win

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.) – Small Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

