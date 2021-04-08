Industrial Tire of CNY Returns As Title Sponsor of Sportsman Shootout At Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend

By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – Long-time Fulton and Brewerton Speedway marketing partner, Industrial Tire of CNY, will again be the title sponsor of the lucrative Outlaw 200 Weekend Sportsman Shootout Championship 50 during the on Friday and Saturday, October 1-2.

Annually the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout is one of the most prestigious races to win for DIRTcar Sportsman in the Northeast, as evidenced by the 2019 event which took 10 heat races, 5-consolations and 4-last chance races to set the 30-car starting field from an entry list of nearly 100. In the 50-lap shootout Kyle Inman outran Sportsman stars Matt Janczuk, Brad Rouse, Chris Mackey and Jackson Gill to collect the $2,500-payday.

The Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50 will again kick off the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series ‘Fall Championship Challenge,’ the format that will see the best drivers from four different regions face off in a playoff for the Overall DIRTcar Sportsman Championship.

About Industrial Tire of CNY:

Located at 1015 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in Syracuse, NY, Industrial Tire of CNY is a family-owned and operated company founded by Dennis Beaudette well over a decade ago and will continue to be in the family name for another generation with Dennis’ two sons, DJ and Marty following their father’s footsteps. Industrial Tire of CNY, believe one of their superior assets is their dedicated and highly skilled workforce enabling them to respond quickly and efficiently to service their clients’ requirements. Their reputation relies on their swift response and local relationship to Upstate New York. “Exceed customer expectations” has been the guiding principle of their company and has proven successful and will continue to be their objective in the future.

New and Used Tires

Industrial Tire of CNY’s superior tire inventory gives their customers the opportunity to compare prices to find the right tire to fit their budget.

Goodyear© Retread Plant Now Opened

With this addition, they can eliminate your company’s costly equipment downtime by offering a quick turn-around time on retreads. Our team is highly experienced, with over 70 years in the retreading industry.

Rim Reconditioning

Industrial Tire of CNY’s rim re-conditioning facility is equipped with the IMI Wheel Refinishing System to recondition steel wheels and polish aluminum wheels to a mirror finish.

To see all the services they have to offer, and hours of operation please visit www.industrialtirecny.com

In less than a month the sounds of cheering fans and the raw horsepower of racing engines will once again fill the air at both the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways.

Fulton will get underway first, with a Test & Tune on Tuesday, April 27 beginning at 6pm. Then Saturday, May 1, 2021 the action gets real with the 2021 season opener featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. Grandstand gates will open for spectators at 5:00pm with racing at 7:00pm.

Brewerton Speedway will host a test and tune on Tuesday, May 4 at 6pm before the long-awaited 2021 season opener slated for Friday May 7. Grandstands will open at 5:30pm with racing beginning at 7:30pm. On tap will be Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU STARS Mod Lites and Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders.

Weekly championship caliber auto racing will continue weekly through Labor Day Weekend at each track. News and information from both speedways will be posted on www.fultonspeedway.com and www.brewertonspeedway.com and on each Speedway’s Facebook and Twitter pages as it becomes available. Advertising and promotional opportunities for either track can be discussed by calling (315) 638-4056 or by email at [email protected]

