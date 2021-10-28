OSWEGO – Flack Racing is pleased to announce its partnership with Infinit Technology Solutions of East Syracuse for the upcoming 2022 Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super season at Oswego Speedway.

Infinit Technology Solutions will ride on the side of the Flack Racing No. 23 Small Block Super, which will again be piloted by defending Oswego Speedway Track Champion, Dan Kapuscinski, for the 2022 season.

“We’re excited to welcome Infinit Technology Solutions to the team for 2022,” said Flack Racing team owner, Stephen Flack. “We look forward to introducing Infinit to the loyal fan base that Oswego Speedway offers and hope to give them a trip or two to Victory Lane in the coming season.”

With offices in East Syracuse and Rochester, Infinit Technology Solutions is an engineering company providing Advanced IT Services and hardware solutions. Infinit partners with world-class manufacturers to assess, plan and develop solutions that work best for a particular environment.

From voice & data networking, cyber risk planning, physical security & surveillance planning, to IT staffing & staff augmentation; Infinit is a part of your technology team wherever and however you need them.

To learn more visit www.infinit-tech.com or call their corporate office at (315) 432-1323. Infinit Technology Solutions can also be found on Facebook.

The Flack Racing team will return to Oswego Speedway in 2022 with its No. 23 Hedger Fabrication Small Block Super chassis, powered by Donath Motor Worx, after winning four Oswego Speedway main events and the track title in 2021 with driver, Dan Kapuscinski.

The 2022 Oswego Speedway schedule is still to be announced, but should be available close to the first of the year.

For more information on Oswego Speedway visit online at www.oswegospeedway.com.

Flack Racing Partners: Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Burger Construction, Burger Masonry, Cooper Custom Canvas, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, Donath Motor Worx, Stephen Gioia’s Farmers Insurance, Hedger Fabrication, Infinit Technology Solutions, Mohawk Northeast, Oscar Roofing, Premier Landscaping

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related