OSWEGO – The Small Block Super Championship Series is pleased to announce Jake’s Automotive of Oswego as the title partner of the 2022 tour.

The Small Block Super Championship Series, formerly known as the Oswego Speedway SBS Traveling Series, features the cars and drivers of the Small Block Super division, which has been a mainstay at Oswego Speedway since 1992.

So far the series has signed on three venues for the season including Oswego, Lancaster Speedway and Chemung Speedrome. The entire schedule, once completed, will be presented by Jake’s Automotive.

“The Ratcliff family has been amazing supporters of racing throughout the years and we are proud to represent Jake’s Automotive in 2022,” said Small Block Super Championship Series promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Not only does Jake’s provide superior automotive repair services in the Oswego area, they take care of the racers at Oswego Speedway as the official parts supplier of the Steel Palace.”

Located at 801 East Seneca St. in Oswego, Jake’s Automotive is a family owned and operated automotive repair shop specializing in all makes and models of foreign and domestic vehicles and light duty trucks. Jake’s Automotive also serves the racing community with performance parts and supplies.

To learn more about Jake’s Automotive visit them online at www.jakesautomotivecny.com.

The full Small Block Super Championship Series schedule is nearing completion, with an announcement scheduled in the coming weeks.

Three dates are currently official on the calendar, beginning with Chemung Speedrome on Friday, July 8.

The month of September will see the SBSCS take on Oswego Speedway’s Bud Light SBS Classic on Sunday, September 4 before heading to Lancaster Speedway on Sunday, September 11 as part of U.S Open Weekend.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected]. The Small Block Super Championship Series can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SBSChampionshipSeries.

