WEEDSPORT, NY – With the threat of severe weather lingering all afternoon, more than 115 entries hustled their way through the James Shutts Memorial at Weedsport Kartway with Indiana driver Jared John going four for four on the day, taking home more than $2,000.

John set fast time and won every feature he entered on Sunday, including the PRO Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial, which paid a hefty $1,082 to win. Coupled with his fast time award, leading at halfway and setting the fastest lap of the 44-lap main; John collected more than $1,450 in PRO Clone Super Heavy action.

John’s only adversity during the afternoon was pulling an inversion pill of six after winning the first 22-lap stage of the Shutts Memorial. The inversion set him behind early contenders Colin Spatorico, Tony Bootes, Matt Chavis, Nick McGill and Trent Curtis for the final 22-lap run.

However, it took little time at all for John to eventually race his way back to lead and cover the field for his 14th career win at Weedsport and first Shutts Memorial victory. John outlasted Curtis, Bootes, McGill and Jason Moll in the front five positions.

John also took a PRO Clone 360 win on the day, worth $500, besting Tanner Emmons, David Hackett Jr., Chris Natoli and Josh Hare. Points wins for John in Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy also added to his total for the afternoon.

The only senior driver to go to victory lane during the day, not named Jared John, was Maryland’s Josh Hare. Hare topped the largest field of the day in Clone Light, sporting 22 entries, defeating Trent Smith, Dave Foti, Seth Whitney and Emmons for the $150 win.

A healthy field of junior competitors on Sunday led to a pair of Jr. Red Clone features, with 11 drivers entered.

Joey Williams was the winner of the first Red Clone main over Austin Silvernail, with Luke Holmes landing yet another victory in the second feature over Ryan Barry.

Levi Herriven earned his 14th career victory at Weedsport on Sunday in Jr. Green Clone holding off a hard charging Addisyn Roger with Laina Stewart, Wyatt Mullen and Olvia Barry filling the field.

Grayson Adderley flew to the win in Jr. Purple Clone with Weedsport regulars Parker Allen and Savannah Simmons giving chase.

Jr. Blue Clone saw another win for Nigel Pendykoski with Riley Begy and Paige Smith filling the podium.

Lastly, Jr. Unrestricted was won by Casey Pietrzak who bested Pendykoski and Aidan McCollister.

The Slack Karts Super Kart Series will draw to a close during Octoberfest at Weedsport Kartway on October 15-16. All eight points divisions will compete on each day to determine overall champions, with a slate of PRO events also to be contended on each afternoon.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Weedsport Kartway

Weedsport, NY

James Shutts Memorial

Sunday, September 18

Box Score

PRO Clone 360 James Shutts Memorial Feature: 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($1,082), 2. 1 – Trent Curtis ($310), 3. 19 – Tony Bootes ($210), 4. 13 – Nick McGill ($160), 5. 10X – Jason Moll ($100), 6. 81P – Dylan Feltman ($100), 7. 2 – Colin Spatorico ($222), 8. 81 – Josh Ostrander ($100), 9. 13Y – William Young ($100), 10. 45 – Chanc Weaver ($100), 11. 23J – Eric Jewett ($90), 12. 7 – Jesse Scott ($90), 13. 01 – Matt Chavis ($90), 14. 00 – Justin Pier ($90), 15. 8T – Cameron Taylor ($90), 16. 99 – David Chiodo ($90), 17. 4W – Logan Winn ($90), 18. 55 – Mike Silvernail ($90)

Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Halfway Leader: Jared John ($222)

Infinit Technology Solutions Fast Qualifier: Jared John ($100)

Infinit Technology Solutions Second Fast Qualifier: Trent Curtis ($50)

Infinit Technology Solutions Random Starter Bonus: Jason Moll ($50)

Infinit Technology Solutions Random Finisher Bonus: Jesse Scott ($50)

Infinit Technology Solutions Last on the Lead Lap: Chance Weaver ($50)

Keister Karting Products Fastest Feature Lap: Jared John ($50)

Keister Karting Products Hard Charger: Nick McGill ($50)

NAPA $50 Gift Card 9th Place Starter: Jason Moll

NAPA $50 Gift Card 9th Place Finisher: William Young

Chance Weaver Racing 18th Place Starter: Eric Jewett ($50)

PRO Clone 360 Feature: 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($500), 2. 22T – Tanner Emmons ($250), 3. 82 – David Hackett Jr. ($150), 4. 33 – Chris Natoli ($100), 5. 31 – Josh Hare ($60), 6. 505 – Seth Whitney ($50), 7. 47 – Matt Matteson ($50), 8. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 9. 22 – Jamie Shutts, 10. X – Trent Smith, 11. 23 – Jeffrey Chapman, 12. 85 – Chris Pier, 13. 61 – Jermey Shelley, 14. 09 – Alana LaVoy, 15. 5 – Clayton Cain, 16. 55 – Jeremy Tuttle, 17. 28 – Vincent Chiodo, 18. 9 – Dave Foti, 19. 18 – Eric Veidheffer

Jr. Unrestricted Feature: 1. 54 – CASEY PIETRZAK ($70), 2. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski ($30), 3. 69 – Aidan McCollister, 4. 10R – Riley Begy, 5. 83 – Owen Heath, 6. 56 – Anthony Pollow, 7. 8RY – Rylynn Bain, 8. 340 – Adam Rouk, 9. 96 – Brian Kline

Jr. Green Clone Feature: 1. 20 – LEVI HERRIVEN ($40), 2. 9 – Addisyn Roger ($20), 3. 6 – Laina Stewart, 4. 18X – Wyatt Mullen, 5. 12 – Olivia Barry

Jr. Blue Clone Feature: 1. 78 – NIGEL PENDYKOSKI ($65), 2. 10R – Riley Begy ($25), 3. 31 – Paige Smith, 4. 17 – Dominic Hugg, 5. 33 – Corban Dubois, 6. 8RY – Rylynn Bain, 7. 9 – Logan Brown, 8. 005 – Zackery Doctor

Clone Super Heavy Feature: 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($70), 2. 1 – Trent Curtis ($30), 3. 01 – Matt Chavis ($20), 4. 81 – Josh Ostrander, 5. 81P – Dylan Feltman, 6. 45 – Chance Weaver, 7. 13 – Nick McGill, 8. 00 – Justin Pier, 9. 99 – David Chiodo, 10. 7 – Jesse Scott

Clone Light Feature: 1. 31 – JOSH HARE ($150), 2. X – Trent Smith ($70), 3. 9 – Dave Foti ($40), 4. 505 – Seth Whitney, 5. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 6. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 7. 11 – Devin McGill, 8. 47 – Matt Matteson, 9. 10D – Dylan Begy, 10. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 11. 5 – Clayton Cain, 12. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 13. 55 – Jeremy Tuttle, 14. 80X – Anthony Scott, 15. 12OZ – Tim Lonnen, 16. 18 – Eric Veidheffer, 17. 28 – Vincent Chiodo, 18. 16 – Ryan Mayette, 19. 09 – Alana LaVoy, 20. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 21. 61 – Jermey Shelley, 22. 17 – Mackenzie Graham

Jr. Purple Clone Feature: 1. 99 – GRAYSON ADDERLEY ($60), 2. 20 – Parker Allen ($20), 3. 98 – Savannah Simmons, 4. 55 – Aydin Silvernail, 5. 3J – Joey Surman, 6. 31 – Cody Stebbins, 7. 10 – Brayton Malbeuf DNS

Jr. Red Clone Feature #1: 1. 19 – JOEY WILLIAMS ($80), 2. 55 – Austin Silvernail ($30), 3. 77J – James Kreidler ($20), 4. 10 – Mason Sharts, 5. 9 – Jack Reid, 6. 10 – Bennett Malbeuf

Jr. Red Clone Feature #2: 1. 8 – LUKE HOLMES ($80), 2. 50B – Ryan Barry ($30), 3. 60 – Bryson Gill ($20), 4. 98 – Mason Simmons, 5. 42 – Liam Pakenham

Clone Heavy Feature: 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($90), 2. 33 – Chris Natoli ($40), 3. 85 – Chris Pier ($20), 4. 22 – Jamie Shutts, 5. 505 – Seth Whitney, 6. 9 – Dave Foti, 7. 31 – Josh Hare, 8. 23 – Jeffrey Chapman, 9. 13 – William Young, 10. 19 – Tony Bootes, 11. 545 – Adam Collins, 12. 18 – Eric Veidheffer, 13. 24 – Thomas Montgomery

