BREWERTON, NY – Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway there was a full pit of race cars, and a big crowd to kick off Memorial Day Weekend when we remember those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can have the freedoms they fought so hard for.

Feature winners on A-Verdi Storage Containers night were, Jimmy Phelps (Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds) Ryan Dolbear (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Danny Varin (Empire Super Sprints) Chris Bonoffski (Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks).

At Central New York’s home for Big Block Modifieds, the 35-Lap feature would see a pair of DIRTcar Small Blocks lead the thirty-car starting field to the green with Nick Krause grabbing the early advantage over Hill and the rest of the field.

By lap five Krause and Hill still showed the way out front, with Todd Root, Adam Roberts, and Andrew Ferguson in the top-five.

Krause would open a fifteen-car length advantage by lap ten with Ferguson, Root, Hill, and Alan Fink still in contention up front.

The caution would come out on lap thirteen as fans started asking could a small block pull out a feature win. Krause, Ferguson, Root, Hill, and Fink would restart out front with Root being the only big block.

With fifteen laps showing on the scoring tower the race would see Krause and Ferguson in a two-car battle for the lead with Hill, Fink, and Root battling for third through fifth.

A caution on lap twenty-one would see the complexion of the race start to change when the big block engine under Ron Davis III hood would move into second and would get locked in a two-car battle for the lead with Krause.

Lap after lap Davis was throwing everything he had at Krause, getting under him and pulling even. Krause would hold his line and was able to out pull Davis exiting the corners and keeping the lead.

On lap thirty-one disaster struck. Exiting turn two Krause and Davis were side-by-side as Krause would contact the outside wall shearing off his right front and ending his run for an upset feature win.

Jimmy Phelps would take advantage of the yellow and restart as he looked like he was shot out of a cannon driving by Ronnie Davis III and from there he was first under the checkers. Ronnie Davis (Big Block) Andrew Ferguson (Small Block) Chris Hile (Big Block) Chris Mackey (Small Block) finished second through fifth.

Chuck Hebing would lead the opening eight laps of the 25-Lap Empire Super Sprints feature when Danny Varin and Jonathan Preston would drive into the top-two spots.

On lap eleven Preston would take advantage of Varin getting behind a car at the back of the field and slowing his momentum and letting Preston drive into the lead.

With ten laps to go in the caution free feature, Preston was able to put lapped cars between himself and Varin as the final laps started to click off. Larry Wight, Chuck Hebing, and Jason Barney were in a tight fight for third through fifth.

On lap seventeen Varin was able to run down Preston and would retake the lead in heavy traffic with Larry Wight gaining on the top two.

Still in heavy traffic, Preston on the topside of the speedway would drive back into the lead over Varin with Wight right there waiting for any mistakes by the top two.

Just when it looked like Preston was going to victory lane the whole race changed on lap twenty-two when a slower car got sideways right in front of him causing him to hit the brakes and allowing Varin to drive by. Somehow Preston saved the car.

When the green came out Danny Varin would lead the rest of the race for his first win of the 2023 season. Jonathan Preston, Larry Wight, Jason Barney, and Chuck Hebing would complete the top-five.

The 25-Lap Sportsman feature would see Earl Rudy lead the opening five laps when Ryan Dolbear would go to the topside of the speedway to drive into the lead.

By lap ten Dolbear was driving away from the field leaving Riley Rogala, Kyle Devendorf, Earl Rudy, and Zach Sobotka to race for second through fifth.

The race would change on lap twenty-two when the caution came out, erasing Dolbear’s 4.5 seconds lead setting up a shootout to the checkers.

When the race went back to the green there was no stopping Ryan Dolbear as he drove away for the win. Zach Sobotka, Riley Rogala, Chris Hulsizer, and Brandon Carvey finished second through fifth.

Corey Valade would lead the opening three laps of the 15-Lap Mirabito Four-Cylinder feature when Chris Bonoffski would take the lead.

Bonoffski would lead the rest of the way holding off the challenges from Valade the entire distance. Jacob Dupra, Daniel Valade, and Colby Herzog completed the top-five.

Coming this Friday, June 2 Syracuse Haulers will present the fastest, family, affordable fun in Central NY.

On the race card will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes

DIRTcar/IMCA Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 PM

Grandstands: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:10 PM

Racing Starts: 7:00 PM

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US 11 – Central Square, NY.

A-Verdi Storage Containers Night May 26 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1 (Results): 1-Phelps.J 2-Davis.R(III) 3-Ferguson.A 4-Hile.C 5-Mackey.C 6-Fink.A 7-Zacharias.D 8-Holland.A 9-McLaughlin.M 10-Gill.J 11-Phelps.C 12-Smith.D 13-Sears.Tim (Jr) 14-Hill.M 15-Wight.L 16-Caprara.M 17-Trump.T 18-Payne.Z 19-Witko.J(Jr) 20-Prentice.J 21-Root.T 22-Taylor.J 23-Podsiadlo.D 24-Harris.T 25-Dinkins.M 26-Landers.J 27-Krause.N 28-Roberts.A 29-Sears.Tom (Jr) 30-Beardsley.S

DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus – (1) $300 (2) $200 (3) $100: Andrew Ferguson, Chris Mackey, Alan Fink.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1-Dolbear.R 2-Sobotka.Z 3-Rogala.R 4-Hulsizer.C 5-Carvey.B 6-Devendorf.K 7-Manitta.C 8-Murtaugh.R 9-Sears.B 10-Miller.A 11-Marshall.S 12-Rudy.E 13-Hamm.R 14-Eisele.G 15-Wahdan.D 16-Leathley.B 17-Button.M 18-Hayes.B 19-Laflair.S 20-Behrent.R 21-Hutton.D

DOT Foods Sportsman Feature Winner Bonus $100: Ryan Dolbear.

DOT Foods Sportsman Feature Hard Charger Bonus $100: Zach Sobotka.

DOT Foods Sportsman Heat Winners Bonus $100: Buckey Hayes, Brandon Carvey, Kyle Devendorf.

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Brett Sears

Empire Super Sprints – (25 Laps): 1-Varin.D 2-Preston.J 3-Wight.L 4-Barney.J 5-Hebing.C 6-Swiernik.D 7-Trenca.J 8-Dykstra.J 9-Poirier.J 10-Cook.J 11-Tanner.M 12-Rombough.D 13-Franek.D 14-Colagiovanni.P 15-Thomas.J 16-VanInwegen.B(Jr) 17-Cartier.T 18-Wright.B 19-Moran.C 20-Reakes.S(IV) 21-Hanson.L 22-Crisafulli.L 23-Hebing.K 24-Donath.S 25-Hile.C

Mirabito Four-Cylinders – (15 Laps): 1-Bonoffski.C 2-Valade.C 3-Pope.J 4-Dupra.J 5-Valade.D 6-Herzog.C 7-VanEpps.D 8-Koch.C 9-Rider.D(Jr) 10-Burdick.S 11-Burdick.D 12-Inman.E 13-Parker.A 14-VanEpps.A 15-VanEpps.W 16-Mackey.K 17-Duffany.K

Mettler Racing $100 Four-Cylinder Feature Winner Bonus: Chris Bonoffski.

