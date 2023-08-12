BREWERTON, NY – Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway Jimmy Phelps (Modifieds) Brandon Carvey (Sportsman) Matt Kitts (Mod Lites) Chris Bonoffski (Four Cylinder Super Stocks) all took feature wins on an exciting race night presented by NAPA Auto Parts.

Jim Witko would grab the lead on lap one of the 35-Lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature and by lap five opened a ten-car length advantage over Dylan Zacharias, Sean Beardsley, Alan Fink, and Tyler Trump.

Witko and Trump would be in a two-car breakaway race for lead on lap ten with Beardsley, Fink, and Ronnie Davis III who started tenth racing for top five positions.

Witko and Zacharias’s quick reactions avoided what could have been a big wreck when a car at the back of the field spun in front of them in turn one, bringing out the yellow on lap eleven.

Zacharias took advantage of the caution, as he would take the lead on the restart, with Davis moving into second.

On lap fifteen points leader Tim Sears Jr. suddenly slowed and was towed back to the pits. A broken pitman arm ended his feature race.

On lap twenty, Zacharias on the topside of the speedway and Davis on the bottom groove were in a tight fight for the lead with Jimmy Phelps a couple of car lengths behind the top two. Todd Root and Larry Wight who started nineteenth showed in the top five.

With ten laps remaining, you could have almost thrown a blanket over Zacharias, Davis, and Phelps in a fight for the lead, as the final laps started clicking off the lap counter.

After hounding Zacharias for a number of laps, Jimmy Phelps would make the winning pass on lap thirty-two and then would drive to victory lane for his second win of the year. Dylan Zacharias, Larry Wight from nineteenth, Ronnie Davis III, and Todd Root completed the top five.

Savannah Laflair would lead the opening six laps of the 20-Lap DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature when the caution lights would come on. On the restart, Brandon Carvey drove into the lead.

Carvey was in total of the race out front on lap ten, as Laflair, Earl Rudy, Tony Finch II, and AJ Miller battled for second through fifth.

With ten laps left Carvey was in his own zip code out front leading by six seconds while Rudy, Finch, Stephen Marshall, and Miller raced for top five positions.

Caution on lap sixteen erased Carvey’s big lead and would give the field one last shot at the win.

Over the final laps, nobody challenged Brandon Carvey and he cruised to his fourth feature win of the season. Stephen Marshall, Earl Rudy, AJ Miller, and Tony Finch II finished second through fifth.

Brad Harris and Kyle Demo would both lead early laps of the 20-Lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature when Demo chance for a win ended on lap ten with a flat tire.

Over the second half of the feature Matt Kitts would outrun Brad Harris, Mike Mullen, Zack Babcock, and Tucker Halliday for his second career win at the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’.

The 15-Lap Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stock feature would see Nate Powers lead from lap one until the white flag lap, when Chris Bonoffski would take the lead and go on to his seventh feature win of the year. Nate Powers, Justin Guyle, Colby Herzog, and Anthony VanEpps completed the top five.

This coming Monday, August14 is the highly anticipated SummerFAST Modified Super DIRTcar Series, plus the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series.

From DIRTcar PR

Here are the top storylines to follow:

DEFENDING THE TITLE: Nine-time and defending Series champion Matt Sheppard comes into the matchups as the Series points leader, with a 59-point cushion, and as the defending SummerFAST champion. This time around, he’ll look to replicate similar success.

The Waterloo, NY driver has had an immense amount of success at Brewerton, scoring his seventh career victory during last year’s race before going on to close out the event with a win at Land of Legends Raceway.

He finished second to Northeast DIRT Modified Hall of Famer Tim Fuller back on July 19 at Land of Legends and has finished in the top-five during all four weekly starts.

RACE TO THE FINISH: Mat Williamson currently sits second in Series points, 59 points behind leader Matt Sheppard, after three-top five finishes during the Canadian swing.

The St. Catharines, ON driver will be a top contender for the victory at the Brewerton, NY track, recording wins in two of his last three visits. He posted a fourth-place finish last year.

The Buzz Chew Racing driver has found success at the 1/2-mile Land of Legends Raceway too, notching three top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes, including a ninth-place finish back on July 19. However, he’ll be looking to record his first win there.

HOME GROWN: SummerFAST will be a homecoming for Central Square, NY native Tim Sears Jr., who grew up learning how to race on Central New York tracks as a teenager. Going into the final weekend of competition before the event, he sits atop the leaderboard in DIRTcar Big Block Modified track points at Brewerton Speedway along with leading the DIRTcar 358 Modified track points battle at Fulton Speedway.

He has one top-five finish in Series competition thus far and will look to use his home track advantage to notch his first career Series victory.

HIS TIME: Peter Britten has posted one of his most consistent seasons to date thus far, with six top-five finishes, including a third-place performance during the last Series visit to his home track Land of Legends Raceway on July 19. He notched his second career Series victory at the track in 2021.

The Brisbane, QLD native comes into the event third in points, 135 points behind leader Matt Sheppard. A win at his home track would enliven his campaign for a podium finish in the points battle and would be his first of the season.

STIFF COMPETITION: Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway have helped produce some of the biggest Super DIRTcar Series stars. And many of those stars still compete at the two tracks weekly.

With one weekend of competition remaining before the event, Tim Sears Jr. sits in the Big Block Modified track points lead at Brewerton, with the rest of the top five occupied by Series contenders: Chris Hile, Larry Wight, Ronnie Davis III, and Jimmy Phelps. Max McLaughlin and Darren Smith are not far behind in eighth and ninth place, respectively.

Over at Fulton Speedway, Sears Jr. is the driver to beat there as well, with Fulton, NY native Larry Wight right behind him in second.

With the combined experience of the current top-10 Series drivers at the three tracks, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will end up in Victory Lane and eventually carry home the title of 2023 SummerFAST champion.

Reserved Seats: $35

Adult G/A: $30

Child Ages 6-16: $10

Kids 5 Years & Under: Free

Pre-Sale Tickets are available by going to www.superdirtcarseries.com/schedule

Event Schedule.

4:00 PM: Pits Open

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

6:30 PM: Hot Laps/Qualifying, Opening Ceremonies with Racing to Follow.

NAPA Auto Parts Night August 11 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[12]; 2. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[4]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[19]; 4. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[10]; 5. 15-Todd Root[7]; 6. 8H-Max McLaughlin[11]; 7. 12-Darren Smith[9]; 8. 60-Jackson Gill[16]; 9. 29-Matt Caprara[15]; 10. 28-Alan Fink[3]; 11. 5HH-Amy Holland[14]; 12. X-Chad Phelps[22]; 13. 7Z-Zachary Payne[8]; 14. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[18]; 15. 34-Andrew Ferguson[21]; 16. 160-Max Hill[6]; 17. 24-James Witko Jr[2]; 18. 3-Chris Mackey[17]; 19. 5H-Chris Hile[13]; 20. 18$-Sean Beardsley[1]; 21. 01R-Robert Gage[28]; 22. 24K-Nick Krause[25]; 23. 17-Marcus Dinkins[26]; 24. 38-Tim Harris[23]; 25. JD33-Joshua Landers[27]; 26. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[20]; 27. 9X-Tyler Trump[5]; 28. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[24]

DIRTcar 358 Modified Feature Bonus – 1. $300 2. $200 3. $100: Alan Fink, Amy Holland, Andrew Ferguson

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – LCQ – 6Q – (10 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[1]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[2]; 3. 34-Andrew Ferguson[4]; 4. X-Chad Phelps[3]; 5. 38-Tim Harris[7]; 6. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[5]; 7. 24K-Nick Krause[6]; 8. 17-Marcus Dinkins[9]; 9. JD33-Joshua Landers[11]; 10. 01R-Robert Gage[10]; 11. (DNF) 63-Adam Roberts[8]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): : 1. 19C-Brandon Carvey[15]; 2. 28X-Stephen Marshall[7]; 3. 16-Earl Rudy[3]; 4. 14AJ-AJ Miller[4]; 5. 0-Tony Finch II[6]; 6. R1-Riley Rogala[10]; 7. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[8]; 8. 6-Cody Manitta[13]; 9. 38-Zach Sobotka[12]; 10. AONE-Bucky Hayes[2]; 11. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[16]; 12. 16X-Savannah Laflair[1]; 13. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[14]; 14. 33-Richard Murtaugh[11]; 15. 80X-Mike Button[5]; 16. 00W-Wade Chrisman[22]; 17. 44-Gordon Smith[21]; 18. 21-Ryan Barrett[17]; 19. 284-Jamie Kamrowski[19]; 20. 77L-Buddy Leathley[18]; 21. 42K-Dave Kingsley[20]; 22. 83-Brett Sears[9]; 23. 51-Richard Townsend Jr[24]; 24. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[23]

Sweet Frog – Sweet 16 – $50 Bonus: Wade Chrisman

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Zach Sobotka

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 5K-Matt Kitts[6]; 2. 19-Brad Harris[4]; 3. 06-Mike Mullen[10]; 4. 88Z-Zack Babcock[11]; 5. 16-Tucker Halliday[7]; 6. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[2]; 7. 55-Joseph Garafolo[9]; 8. 1-Thomas Mackey[3]; 9. 2D-Jacob Dupra[1]; 10. 11X-Jack Lyon[5]; 11. 4J-Jacob Malbouf[8]; 12. 155-Nicholas Garafolo[16]; 13. M1-Michael Gloska[13]; 14. 8BALL-Kelly Skinner[14]; 15. X-Ron Larose[15]; 16. 22-Kyle Demo[12]; 17. 6J-Joe Isabell[17]

Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks – (15 Laps): 1. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[8]; 2. 113-Nate Powers[6]; 3. 88-Justin Guyle[7]; 4. 13-Colby Herzog[5]; 5. 55-Anthony VanEpps[2]; 6. 67K-Clayton Koch[3]; 7. 09-Darik VanEpps[4]; 8. 9-Dylan Burdick[9]; 9. 99-Walt VanEpps[10]; 10. 23B-Brian Mettler[11]; 11. 06-Maggie Guyle[12]; 12. 27A-Alexandra Parker[1]

