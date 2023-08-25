OSWEGO, NY – The official start to Budweiser Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway will take place on Thursday, August 31 at the Bullring, Oswego Kartway, with the running of the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic.

The Thursday night contest will be the second round of the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series at Oswego Kartway, with the season finale scheduled for Friday, September 8.

Ten divisions of racing will be featured as part of the Kartway Classic including Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Tyler Henry Motorsports Jr. Unrestricted, Mike Babcock Racing Clone Light, D&S Landscaping Clone Heavy, Circle T Ready Mix Clone Super Heavy, Precision Racing Products PRO Clone 360, as well as the Debbie Dale Farms Open division.

PRO Clone 360 will contend in a 50-lap finale, paying $750 to win. A $100 fast time prize will also be awarded by PRP.

Current King of the Kartway championship leaders include Lily Walters (Jr. Red), Liam Pakenham (Jr. Green), Connor Morrison (Jr. Purple), Parker Allen (Jr. Blue Clone), Dylan Clemons (Jr. Unrestricted), Tanner Emmons (Clone Light), Seth Whitney (Clone Heavy), William Young (Clone Super Heavy) and Dan Marsden (Open).

All divisions competing during the Oswego Kartway Classic will contend for Top 3 trophies, the coveted JP Jewelers winner’s ring, Oswego Speedway Classic Weekend tickets as well as an opportunity to be honored prior to the start of the Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sunday, September 3.

Pit gates will open on Thursday, August 31 at 4 p.m. with the driver’s meeting taking place at 6:15 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m. with qualifying to follow at 7 p.m.

Entry fees for all non-pro classes is $35, which includes the driver’s pit pass. The entry fee for PRO Clone 360 is $55, and drivers must also enter a points class to compete.

Pit admission for non-drivers is $20 with $5 carload admission set for spectators. Those attending the event, that are not towing in a kart, will also need to pay a $5 gate fee to enter the Speedway’s campgrounds.

Transponders and Raceceiver radios are required to compete. The kartway will have transponders available to rent for $10. All karts will be required to utilize the Burris 33 tire, with fuel to be purchased from the Xpress Mart SUNOCO gas station located on Route 104 East in front of the speedway.

Garafolo’s will be on hand to provide full concessions for the evening.

The Fall Frenzy 200 will conclude the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series on Friday, September 8. All nine points divisions will crown champions on this night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for PRO Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count.

For more information contact Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or [email protected].

Oswego Kartway can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.

JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series Schedule

Thursday, August 31

Kartway Classic

Nine Points Classes

$750 to win PRO Clone 360, 50-laps

Friday, September 8

Fall Frenzy 200

Nine Points Classes

$1,500 to win ‘Fall Frenzy 200’ for PRO Clone 360, 200-laps (cautions count)

