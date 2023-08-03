OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Kartway is pleased to welcome back JP Jewelers as the title sponsor of the three-race King of the Kartway Series, which will open on Friday, August 11.

Known as Oswego’s local jeweler, JP Jewelers offers supreme design at wholesale prices. Founded in 2009, JP Jewelers is family owned and operated with owners James Pauldine and Kevin Hill specializing in custom jewelry and design services, jewelry repair, diamond buying and selling, coins & paper currency and all precious metals. If you can imagine it, JP Jewelers can create it.

JP Jewelers will once again award handcrafted, one of a kind championship rings to all Oswego Kartway Classic champions on Thursday, August 31. The Oswego Kartway Classic championship ring has become a prized possession for those who have been fortunate enough to win one through the years.

To learn more about JP Jewelers visit them online at www.jpwholesalejewelers.com.

Ten divisions of racing will be featured across the three-race JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series including Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Henry Motorsports Jr. Unrestricted, Mike Babcock Racing Clone Light, D&S Landscaping Clone Heavy, Circle T Ready Mix Clone Super Heavy, Garafolo’s Open and Precision Racing Products PRO Clone 360.

The Friday, August 11 Justin Lamb Memorial Battle at the Bullring will see nine points divisions in action along with a 40-lap, $500 to win, PRO Clone 360 feature, which will kick start the qualifying process for the Fall Frenzy 200 on September 8.

The always exciting Kartway Classic will be featured on Thursday, August 31 with more points racing as well as the 50-lap, $750 to win, PRO Clone 360 finale. At the conclusion of this race, the top two drivers in PRO Clone 360 points from August 11 and August 31 will be locked into the top ten starting spots for the 200-lap, $1,500 to win, Fall Frenzy 200.

The Fall Frenzy 200 will conclude the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series on Friday, September 8. All nine points divisions will crown champions on this night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for PRO Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count.

For more information contact Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or [email protected].

Oswego Kartway can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.

JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series Schedule

Friday, August 11

Justin Lamb Memorial Battle at the Bullring

Nine Points Classes

$500 to win PRO Clone 360, 40-laps

Thursday, August 31

Kartway Classic

Nine Points Classes

$750 to win PRO Clone 360, 50-laps

Friday, September 8

Fall Frenzy 200

Nine Points Classes

$1,500 to win ‘Fall Frenzy 200’ for PRO Clone 360, 200-laps (cautions count)

Points Classes (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory for All Classes)

Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone | Small Pipe, Open Clutch (5-7 yrs., 225 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (7-9 yrs., 250 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (9-13 yrs., 275 lbs.)

Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (12-15 yrs., 310 lbs.)

Henry Motorsports Jr. Unrestricted | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (13-15 yrs., 325 lbs.)

Mike Babcock Racing Clone Light | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

D&S Landscaping Clone Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Circle T Ready Mix Clone Super Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 400 lbs. – Driver 200 lbs. w/gear)

Garafolo’s Open | (15& up, 350 lbs.)

Precision Racing Products PRO Clone 360 (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory): Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 360 lbs.)

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...