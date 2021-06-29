WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Speedway’s Fourth of July Tripleheader will be highlighted by the third DIRTcar Big Block Modified event of the season at The Port, featuring several Modified aces including Larry Wight, Erick Rudolph and Peter Britten.

The veteran trio will join the likes of fellow confirmed drivers Jimmy Phelps, Tim Fuller, Pat Ward, Dave Marcuccilli, Ronnie Davis III, Kevin Root, Tim Sears Jr., Chris Hile, Jackson Gill and more for the 35-lap special, paying $2,500 to win.

The Big Blocks will be part of an action packed night of racing alongside the ESS Sprint Car Speedweek finale and the NY6A Micro Sprints, with a huge fireworks display to end the night.

Chasing Neon will kick-off a full evening of entertainment in the midway, with live music getting underway at 5 p.m.

Pit gates will open on Sunday, July 4 at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m.

DIRTcar 358-Modifieds are welcome to join the lineup with the Big Blocks on Sunday, following the ruleset posted below.

Tickets are already on sale for July 4 at www.weedsportspeedway.com with reserved seating set at $30 and general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $25. Youth general admission will be set at $10 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $30 for DIRTcar members and $35 for non-members.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

DIRTcar 358 Rules in effect but must run at the following weights:

A. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a Brodix “Spec.” DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the spec intake manifold (reference 17.1.2.A.; 17.1.3; 17.3 A.) and spec. Schoenfeld and Beyea headers and a steel or aluminum oil pan must maintain a minimum weight of 2,450 lbs. Chrysler using spec Stanton intake # P4532966SR must weigh 2500.

B. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the Brodix “Spec” heads, ported intake and “tri-y” exhaust must maintain a minimum weight of 2,550.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

