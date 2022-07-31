BREWERTON – In the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over until it’s over,” rang true Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway in the Modified feature. Larry Wight took the lead on lap fifteen of the 35 lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature and was in control of the race until the late going when lapped traffic slowed Wight’s quick pace, allowing Tim Sears Jr. to make a late charge. The race was decided exiting turn four coming down to the checkers, with Wight picking up the win by a narrow 0.286 of a second. Other winners on NAPA Auto Parts Night were, Mat Caprara (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman). Joe Isabell (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites). Damien Bechler (Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks). Dylan Zacharias would take the lead at the start of the 35-lap Modified feature and would open a ten-car length advantage by lap five, leaving Ben Bushaw, Adam Roberts, Zach Payne, and Jackson Gill to race for second through fifth. On lap ten Zacharias was still quick out front in his small block as Payne and Larry Wight who started eleventh were closing fast on the leader. Payne, running the topside of the speedway, would drive into the lead on lap twelve, with Wight driving into the top spot just three laps later. The yellow would wave on lap eighteen, setting up Wight, Gill, Payne, Tim Sears Jr., and Zacharias in the top-five for the restart. With twenty laps complete, Wight and Gill were in a two-car breakaway out front with Sears, Jimmy Phelps and Payne running third through fifth. Wight opened the biggest lead of the race with ten laps to go as you could have thrown a blanket over Sears, Gill, and Phelps with Ron Davis III a distant fifth. Over the final laps traffic was heavy and slowed Larry Wight’s pace, allowing Tim Sears Jr. to rapidly close in. The final lap came down to a dash to the checkers out of turn four, with Wight winning by a narrow 0.286 at the checkers. Jimmy Phelps, Jackson Gill, and Max McLaughlin finished third through fifth. Cody Manitta would lead the opening three laps of the 25-lap Sportsman feature until Matt Caprara, using the high side of the speedway, would drive into the lead. With ten laps showing on the scoring tower, Caprara and Manitta were still slugging it out for the lead, with Earl Rudy right there waiting for any mistakes by the top-two. Caprara opened about a ten-car length advantage over Manitta with ten laps to go with Rudy, Chris Hulsizer, and Dale Caswell in the top-five. A yellow on lap twenty-one would set up a shootout to the checkers. When the green came back you could have thrown a blanket over Matt Caprara, Cody Manitta, and Dale Caswell every lap right until the checkers. There was no stopping Caprara as he picked up his first career Brewerton Speedway Sportsman victory, with the top-three separated by 0.546 of a second at the checkers. Manitta was light going over the scales making the official top five, Matt Caprara, Dale Caswell, Earl Rudy, Chris Hulsizer, and Kyle Devendorf. The 20-lap Mod Lite feature saw Tom Mackey lead the opening five laps before Joe Isabell powered into the lead. Once out-front, Isabell would lead the rest of the way for his second win in a row. Tom Mackey, Mike Mullen, Doug Williams, and Matt Kitts finished second through fifth. The top-two in Four-Cylinder Super Stock points battled it out bumper-to-bumper and side-by-side almost the entire 15-lap feature, with Daimen Bechler grabbing the narrow win over Chris Bonoffski. Zak Petrie, Jacob Dupra, and Ray Bechler completed the top-five. NAPA Auto Parts Night July 29 Results Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[11]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[15]; 3. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[14]; 4. 60-Jackson Gill[7]; 5. 8H-Max McLaughlin[12]; 6. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[8]; 7. 5H-Chris Hile[9]; 8. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[1]; 9. 18$-Sean Beardsley[17]; 10. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[4]; 11. 7Z-Zachary Payne[6]; 12. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[13]; 13. 88-Joe August Jr[21]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[16]; 15. 11T-Jeff Taylor[24]; 16. 34-Andrew Ferguson[20]; 17. 160-Max Hill[19]; 18. 36-Ben Bushaw[5]; 19. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[18]; 20. 63-Adam Roberts[3]; 21. 38-Tim Harris[22]; 22. M1-Austin Murphy[25]; 23. X-Chad Phelps[10]; 24. Z4-JJ Courcy[2]; 25. 4-Michelle Courcy[23] DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus $300. $200. $100: Dylan Zacharias, Sean Beardsley, Jeff Prentice DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 29-Matt Caprara[3]; 2. R19-Dale Caswell[7]; 3. 16-Earl Rudy[1]; 4. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[6]; 5. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[8]; 6. R1-Riley Rogala[5]; 7. 28-Alan Fink[11]; 8. 5-Amy Holland[28]; 9. 77L-Buddy Leathley[4]; 10. 38-Zach Sobotka[10]; 11. 30R-Nick Root[20]; 12. 33-Richard Murtaugh[14]; 13. 28X-Stephen Marshall[19]; 14. 16X-Savannah Laflair[16]; 15. 02-Brandon Chretien[22]; 16. 30-Michael Root[17]; 17. 13D-James Donaldson[18]; 18. 04X-Chris Crump[27]; 19. 0-Tony Finch II[15]; 20. 10G-Austin Germinio[9]; 21. 71-Delbert LaGrow Jr[24]; 22. 19C-Brandon Carvey[12]; 23. B1-RJ Budd[26]; 24. 01R-Robert Gage[21]; 25. AONE-Bucky Hayes[23]; 26. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[13]; 27. 1J-John Wilber[25]; 28. 6-Cody Manitta[2] NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Buddy Leathley AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 6J-Joe Isabell[7]; 2. 99-Thomas Mackey[4]; 3. 06-Mike Mullen[9]; 4. 14-Doug Williams[11]; 5. 5K-Matt Kitts[6]; 6. 7J-Joel Moller[2]; 7. 16-Tucker Halliday[3]; 8. 313-Jammer Applegate II[1]; 9. 22-Kyle Demo[10]; 10. 8BALL-Kelly Skinner[13]; 11. B1-RJ Budd[12]; 12. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[14]; 13. 155-Clayton Brewer III[8]; 14. 19-Brad Harris[5]; 15. 39-Sam Usborne[15] Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks – (15 Laps): 1. 26R-Damien Bechler[1]; 2. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[8]; 3. 13Z-Zak Petrie[7]; 4. 2D-Jacob Dupra[3]; 5. 5M-Ray Bechler[5]; 6. 77X-Brian Evenden[6]; 7. 67K-Clayton Koch[4]; 8. 360-Samuel Curcie[2]; 9. 99-Walt VanEpps[11]; 10. 29K-Kingston Sprague[9]; 11. 27A-Alexandra Parker[10]; 12. 8X-Cody Thomas[12]